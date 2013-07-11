Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:04 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Towbes Foundation Awards $2,500 Grant to Santa Barbara School of Squash

By Debbie Brown for the Santa Barbara School of Squash | July 11, 2013 | 2:49 p.m.

The Towbes Foundation recently awarded a $2,500 grant to the Santa Barbara School of Squash, a 501(c)(3) youth enrichment nonprofit.

Funding will be used to support academic tutoring and educational excellence programming for the underprivileged youth participants of SBSOS.

“We are extremely grateful for this generous award. This charitable support from the Towbes Foundation shows a great commitment to education in our community,” said Debbie Brown, executive director of SBSOS. “This funding helps make the future brighter for our youth, and doubles our determination to see them succeed academically.”

The Santa Barbara School of Squash is a member of the National Urban Squash and Education Association, a nonprofit founded in 2005 to promote squash and education among urban youth. SBSOS serves underprivileged, minority youth from Santa Barbara, and inspires them to excel through a program combining academics, the sport of squash and community service.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara School of Squash, make a financial contribution to help local disadvantaged students or to volunteer, click here or contact Brown at 805.570.9970 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Debbie Brown is executive director of the Santa Barbara School of Squash.

