Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 9:59 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Towbes Green Program Expands to Bike Fix-It Stations

By Jessica Doss for the Towbes Group | February 16, 2018 | 2:51 p.m.

The Towbes Group, as part of its green program, has installed a bike fix-it station at Pacific Oaks Apartments, corner of Hollister Avenue and Pacific Oaks Drive, adjacent to the new bike lanes installed by the city of Goleta along Hollister Avenue.

This is the second, of five bike fix-it stations installed to date. The Towbes group said it expects to complete the installation of bike fix-it stations across the residential and commercial properties in Goleta by August.

Many residents at Towbes Group communities throughout Santa Barbara County live within biking distance to their work locations.

The Pacific Oaks Apartments community is within five miles of Goleta’s major employers.

Among working Pacific Oaks residents, 68 percent work within five miles of their apartments. A larger group, 84 percent of working Pacific Oaks residents, work within 12 miles of their apartments, the Towbes Group reports.

These figures are consistent with all Towbes apartment communities in Goleta, Towbes Group said.

The proximity of Pacific Oaks Apartments, along with the new and modified bike paths in the city of Goleta, makes bike commuting from this and all Towbes Group properties in Goleta easy, Towbes Group said.

“We want to foster a community that uses alternatives to driving, and the investments of bike fix-it stations, bike parking, and miles of bike paths around us are further evidence of what businesses, municipalities and individuals can all do to make it easier to leave the car at home,” said Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group.

The Towbes Green Program is a company-wide initiative to meet, and in some cases exceed, energy- and water-efficiency standards at new and existing properties; support alternative modes of transportation; and encourage environmentally-conscious living, Towbes Group said.

Currently, nearly 60 percent of the Towbes Group residential communities are Green Business certified, with two new certifications earned each year, the company reports.

To mark the installation, and bring awareness to the importance of bike use on the Central Coast for a positive impact on the environment, a commuter bike was donated by The Towbes Group. Bici Centro and the Santa Barbara Bike Coalition donated a commuter bike-apparel kit. Both were raffled.

— Jessica Doss for the Towbes Group.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 