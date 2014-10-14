Towbes Group Begins Construction on Luxury Apartments in Santa Maria

The Towbes Group Inc. has started construction on Siena, the newest luxury apartment community to be built in Santa Maria in more than 20 years.

The first units will be ready for occupancy in late January 2015.

Siena will feature a gated resort style community with 211 spacious apartments offering both one- and two-bedroom floor plans as well as amenities such as a swimming pool, spa, on-site fitness center, big screen TV and more. The development sits on 12 acres at the northwest corner of Blosser Road at Westgate Road and Sonya Lane.

“We are thrilled to bring a luxury rental community to Santa Maria,” said Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group. “We think Siena will expand the housing choices to meet the increasing demand for high-quality homes in Santa Maria. Siena will not only offer modern touches within the units, but it will be packed with a host of community amenities that The Towbes Group offers at their other communities throughout Santa Barbara County. In the coming months, the project will generate an increase in jobs and ultimately contribute to the greater local economy.”

Siena floor plans will range from 678 to 885 square feet. The community amenities will include a luxurious clubhouse featuring a lounge, kitchen, media room and a large fitness center with access to a resort-style pool and therapy spa. The grounds include a greenbelt with pedestrian walkways, barbecues with outdoor dining areas and passive open space.

Each unit will include high-speed data and cable ready, contemporary appliances, washer/dryer hookups, an energy efficient gas stove, walk-in closets and private balconies. The community will also have assigned covered and open parking. Pre-leasing for Siena is scheduled to begin this November. Click here to join the interest list and find more information on living at Siena.

Adjacent to the Siena project, The Towbes Group recently completed the final phase of Lavigna, a gated home community. Lavigna offers three- and four-bedroom single family homes in one and two-story California-style architecture with Craftsman design features. The development also features a heated pool and spa, a spacious recreation area and playground, and extensive native landscaping. Of the 140 residential homes, there are only a few that remain available for sale.

“It’s a promising sign to see the housing market come back to life," Zimmerman said, "and we are happy to be providing high-quality affordable living to the Santa Maria community.”

For additional information about The Towbes Group Inc. or the Siena project and Lavigna, please click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing The Towbes Group.