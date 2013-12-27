Monday, June 4 , 2018, 7:49 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

The Towbes Group Builds Bikes for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

By Sam Carey for The Towbes Group | December 27, 2013 | 5:06 p.m.

It is certainly the start of a great tradition at The Towbes Group Inc., as this is now the second year of employees teaming together with the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation to build bicycles for children who are affected by cancer.

It was a special team-building event put on by Towbes’ internal SHARE 2013 team. The SHARE program was created in 2004 as an internal development tool to assist TGI team members in gaining a better understanding of the company's various departments, its culture and values, and to foster personal enrichment and self-development. The program name is actually an acronym for the goals originally established: Support, Help, Advance, Reinforce and Educate.

Santa Barbara Adventure Co. hosted this year’s event. Teams were responsible for the assembly of a bicycle from the parts out of the box, which were then donated to children who are in treatment for their illness. The exercise teaches valuable skills in organization, receiving instructions, delegation, cooperation, problem solving and responsibility, while giving back to the community, which is one of The Towbes Group’s core values. The team from Towbes built 10 bikes and had the privilege of delivering the bikes to the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

The SHARE participants then had an extra special opportunity to go to Cottage Hospital and deliver two bikes to a family who has one child in treatment at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. The second bike was built for a sibling of the child in treatment.

“It was an incredibly rewarding afternoon. We are so grateful to work for a company that compassionately supports these endeavours,” said Kate Villar, senior property manager of commercial properties and co-chairman of the SHARE team at The Towbes Group.

The Build a Bike event has certainly become a staple in the Towbes Group’s holiday traditions, and there will certainly be more bikes in the future being built for those in need.

— Sam Carey is a marketing operations coordinator for The Towbes Group.

