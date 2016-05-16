Friday, April 20 , 2018, 8:55 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Business

Towbes Group Celebrates Opening of Hancock Terrace Apartments

Nearly completed complex with 272 units sits in Santa Maria's downtown

Developers, city officials and others help cut the ribbon Monday for the 272-unit Hancock Terrace Apartments in Santa Maria.
Developers, city officials and others help cut the ribbon Monday for the 272-unit Hancock Terrace Apartments in Santa Maria. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 16, 2016 | 10:24 p.m.

The first 11 units at the new Hancock Terrace Apartments in downtown Santa Maria have been rented, proving the market for the unique development, according to Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group. 

Leasing began about two weeks ago and is “well ahead of projections,” Zimmerman said Monday.

“We’re excited because we’re just opening the model units today, so generally you don’t start leasing until you have the models,” Zimmerman said. “We’ve done all that leasing without the model units.”

Developers, city officials and others gathered Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 272-unit apartment project in the 500 block of East Boone Street.

“There are a  lot of special things about Hancock Terrace, and I’ll tell you about a few of them,” said Michael Towbes, chairman of the board for The Towbes Group. “First, it’s a major project in the downtown area.” 

Hancock Terrace, in four three-story-tall buildings, sits blocks from the Santa Maria Town Center.

Michael Towbes, chairman of the board for The Towbes Group, which buiilt the project, addresses those gathered Monday in Santa Maria for the ribbon cutting for Hancock Terrace Apartments. Click to view larger
Michael Towbes, chairman of the board for The Towbes Group, which buiilt the project, addresses those gathered Monday in Santa Maria for the ribbon cutting for Hancock Terrace Apartments. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The apartment complex touts the fact that Allan Hancock College, the Santa Maria Public Library and the Santa Maria Public Transit Center are within walking distance.

Mayor Alice Patino called Hancock Terrace “not just a good project, but a beautiful project in the middle of the city of Santa Maria.

“I know it wasn’t what we had designed for this area, but it’s even better,” Patino said. “We knew it would be good, and we knew it would be special as all of your projects are. This really fills a demand. Not just here in Santa Maria, but throughout the nation we know we need apartments.” 

Apartment units range from studios to 3-bedrooms, with 16 floor plans offered. Rental rates reportedly run from approximately $1,200 to $1,800 a month.

“With 272 units, I think it’s the largest project built in a single-phase in Santa Barbara County that I’m aware of,” Towbes said. “We have confidence in the Santa Maria market.”

Towbes said he is “particularly excited” about the art deco design for Hancock Terrace, making it different from their other projects in Santa Maria.

“The design reflects the long history of the property and the ownership of Allan Hancock and the Hancock estate, so we wanted to go back little bit in  time and recreate something that was so popular in those days,” Towbes said. 

“We’re continuing to invest in Santa Maria. We think it’s a great community, and we think it has a brilliant future,” Towbes said. “We have more projects on the drawing board, and I look forward to working with the city to see those projects to reality.” 

Towbes also continued its “Give Where You Live” fundraising program centered on environmental sustainability and community support.

The program donates $25 for every resident's move-in to a local organizations, continuing the partnership with The Good Samaritan Shelter of Santa Maria. The organization works to get homeless residents into permanent housing.

“Instead of just coming in as a developer and developing our community, they’re actually giving back to our community to those that need it the most  to help them …,” said Sylvia Barnard, executive director of Good Samaritan. “We are incredibly grateful to be a partner at the Towbes Group.”

Monday’s ceremony occurred as construction workers put finishing touches on some parts of the complex. Building No. 1 is nearly completed, with work to be done on three remaining buildings.

The first occupants should move in by June, with the remaining work expected to be done by August.

On-site amenities include pool, tot lot and Santa Maria-style barbecues, in addition to a coffee bar and fitness center. 

Hancock Terrace is the second of three apartment complexes by The Towbes Group in recent years in Santa Maria. 

Siena Apartments, with 211 units off South Blosser Road, opened in February 2015. As of this week, Siena’s occupancy has hit 98 percent, Zimmerman said. 

The firm also is proposing to develop Westgate Senior Apartments, which will go to the Santa Maria City Council for consideration Tuesday night. 

“We feel like we’re covering the housing diversity that Santa Maria residents are looking for,” Zimmerman said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Developers, city officials and others gathered Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 272-unit Hancock Terrace Apartments on the 500 block of East Boone Street in Santa Maria. Click to view larger
Developers, city officials and others gathered Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 272-unit Hancock Terrace Apartments on the 500 block of East Boone Street in Santa Maria. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 