Towbes Group Cuts Ribbon on Shepard Place Fitness Center

Shepard Place residents joined The Towbes Group and the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce for the ribbon-cutting. (Towbes Group photo)
By Sydney Gardner for The Towbes Group | September 4, 2015 | 9:01 a.m.

The Towbes Group along with the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting event at the Shepard Place Apartments Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for their new fitness center and clubhouse.

The Chamber mixer celebrated The Towbes Group’s only senior apartment community in Carpinteria, located at 1069 Casitas Pass Road. 

The Shepard Place Apartments complex is designed for residents 55 years or older seeking independent living in a tranquil setting that also supports an active and healthy lifestyle.

Deluxe amenities feature a year-round heated pool and spa available for relaxation, exercise or hydrotherapy, along with common areas with BBQ grills and new patio furniture.

The newly renovated private clubhouse with full kitchen, card room and spacious entertainment lounge is designed for large groups or intimate family gatherings.

Part of this big renovation was the addition of a new fitness center, which has been a hit with current residents.

Shepard Place Apartments offers a brand new fitness center that is part of the “Towbes Fit” program, which encourages senior residents to be physically fit and active. This is the only fitness center of its kind in the Carpinteria area in any apartment community.

The “Towbes Fit” program (launched in 2014) provides a free sports bottle to every new move-in, access to the strategically designed fitness center with cardio equipment and plasma screen television, free training and instructional session with a professional trainer and a smoke-free community across all of The Towbes Group apartments.

The new fitness center at Shepard Place specifically features two treadmills, an elliptical machine and a recumbent bike station that were chosen specifically for their ease of use and usability for seniors.

“Shepard Place features an abundance of the best amenities to ensure our residents feel at home right away, and a serene setting not unlike living in paradise,” said Lynn Hernandez, Shepard Place community manager. “We are thrilled to offer 'Towbes Fit to our residents and provide the only state-of-the art fitness center and year round amenities that encourage a healthy and happy lifestyle for all.” 

Resident Marty Rickler, who suffers from plantar fasciitis, found the new fitness center to be an excellent resource when he could no longer use his personal treadmill.

"At the recommendation of my physical therapist, I tried the stationary bike in the fitness center and found it to be wonderful in helping me to achieve my fitness goals, despite my foot injury, he noted. " I find the fitness center equipment to be of the highest quality and mostly self-explanatory. It is a wonderful addition to the apartment complex and encourages me to continue my fitness goals.

All Shepard Place facilities and common areas are beautifully maintained by the caring and professional on-site staff. Owned and managed by The Towbes Group, the level of customer service at Shepard Place is something that is kept in the highest regard and continues to have a positive impact on our local community as well

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing The Towbes Group.

 
