Towbes Group Employees Give United Boys & Girls Clubs a Hand in Restoring Camp Whittier

The Towbes Group at Camp Whittier Click to view larger
Employees of The Towbes Group spend Thursday helping restore fire-damaged Camp Whittier, a recreational camp owned and operated by the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. (The Towbes Group photo)
By Jessica Doss for The Towbes Group | January 11, 2019 | 10:29 a.m.

On Thursday, The Towbes Group traveled to Camp Whittier, in the Santa Ynez Mountains, to restore structures and grounds.

One hundred Towbes Group employees showed up to work on Thursday, but not at their usual locations or doing their regular work. Teams from Ventura and Santa Barbara counties loaded onto Santa Barbara Airbus to work outside all day repairing structures, rebuilding trails and painting buildings.

Camp Whittier, owned and operated by the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, is a 94-acre recreational camp. The Whittier Fire in July 2017 caused severe damage and in some cases total loss of structures. The destruction drastically inhibited the operations of the camp, a community resource and annual revenue stream for the UBGC.

“Considering the role UBGC has played in providing support, experiences and memories for the youth and families of the Central Coast community, The Towbes Group knew there would be great benefit to restore the camp for #OutHelping, our annual day of company-wide volunteering,” said Derek Hansen, executive vice president of The Towbes Group. “Giving back to the community has always been a core value of The Towbes Group culture, and it has been great to partner with UBGC in this way.”

The Whittier Camp restoration project is part of the Towbes #OutHelping annual campaign. Last year, the company coordinated with three branches of Habitat for Humanity to make an impact all across the Central Coast.

“The amount of work accomplished, by such passionate individuals, is astounding. All of the projects completed will have an impact for the groups Camp Whittier serves for years to come. We are incredibly thankful for The Towbes Group and its employees,” says Michael Baker, CEO of United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. “We are so honored that The Towbes Group chose our organization for this project. It is wonderful to see the seed of community involvement that Michael Towbes planted years ago still thriving.”

As a finishing touch, the restoration team painted a mural depicting the Central Coast region with notable landmarks for each major city, highlighting Camp Whittier as a local treasure. The UBGC impacts the lives of young people everywhere, and the camp will be highlighted on the mural as an emblem of their valued presence in the community.

Santa Barbara Airbus donated transportation services to the United Boys & Girls Clubs on the day of the #OutHelping event. A locally owned and operated company, Santa Barbara Airbus is known for its philanthropic endeavors in the community.

— Jessica Doss is the marketing manager for The Towbes Group.

 

