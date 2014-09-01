Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:51 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

Business

Towbes Group Focuses on Apartment Living to Help Meet Need for Affordable Housing

On the heels of completing its expansion and renovation of Willow Springs, the firm prepares to submit plans for a Goleta project

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 1, 2014 | 8:44 p.m.

The Towbes Group CEO Michael Towbes thinks the Central Coast could use more affordable rental housing options, an area the local real estate firm has spent the past few years developing and investing in heavily.

That’s why, on the heels of completing an expansion and recreational center renovation at Willow Springs apartment complex in Goleta, The Towbes Group is preparing to submit plans for another development to the City of Goleta.

Towbes hinted at the to-be-proposed apartment complex last Friday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new and improved Willow Springs at 60 Willow Springs Lane.

The 10-year-old complex just added 100 more one- to three-bedroom apartments — all leased before construction was even complete — bringing its total to 335 units. An expanded pool area, new clubhouse, an upgraded entertainment center and more were recently built to accommodate the growth.

Next up on the horizon will be Heritage Ridge, a 360-unit project to be built on a vacant 16-acre parcel immediately north of Willow Springs along Los Carneros Road.

Heritage Ridge, so-named for the ridge running through the property, would feature 132 rental units for seniors and 228 workforce-housing apartments, constructed on the east side of Los Carneros Road on land Towbes’ firm already owns. Goleta City Council just approved a separate nearby development, Village at Los Carneros, to be built on the west side of the road.

“We’d like to be through the process and approved and ready to start construction in about two years,” Towbes told Noozhawk. “A lot depends on how fast the city will process the project. I think there’s a terrific need for that, especially in this area. People in the workforce sometimes move to other areas for their jobs. If they’re renting, they can move to another location. It’s a good alternative for working people.”

Towbes said the firm hopes to submit an official development proposal to the Goleta City Council in the coming weeks.

Heritage Ridge, billed by Towbes as a smaller, less expensive option than Willow Springs, would bring to 11 the number of residential properties Towbes has developed and managed in Santa Barbara County. The company owns and operates more than 2,100 residential units throughout Santa Barbara and the Tri-County area.

Towbes said his firm seems to be the only local outfit centering building efforts on affordable rental housing, especially in areas such as Goleta, where many businesses coexist with a limited inventory of less affordable single-family housing.

“Right now our focus is on apartments,” he said. “As quickly as we built the (Willow Springs) building, we had all the apartments rented. We’ve got a lot of community support for what we’re doing. We’re not next to any single-family neighbors. There’s really been no opposition to these projects.”

The ongoing drought has many locals worried about water consumption, particularly in connection with recent developments, such as the Rincon Palms and Village at Los Carneros.

Towbes said an agreement made with the Goleta Water District some years ago makes him confident Heritage Ridge won’t present issues, but it all depends on what city officials think once they see plans.

The ones present Friday, including Mayor Michael Bennett, had nothing but good things to say about Willow Springs.

“I just think there’s a continued need for that type of housing," Towbes said, "and we’re going to do our best to fill some of that need.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 