Towbes Group Hosts Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate Grand Opening of Siena Apartments

The Towbes Group Inc. is proud to celebrate the grand opening of Siena Apartments, the newest luxury apartment community to be built in Santa Maria in more than 20 years.

To commemorate the opening of the new apartment community, The Towbes Group hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration on Tuesday at Siena, at 1245 W. Sonya Lane (at the northwest corner of Blosser Road at Westgate Road and Sonya Lane). On hand to help cut the ribbon were members of the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino along with numerous Towbes Group executives and staff.

In addition to the ribbon-cutting, The Towbes Group presented a check for $4,175 to the Good Samaritan Shelter as part of its “Give Where You Live” distinctive private/public fundraising program focused on environmental sustainability and community support. The Towbes Group currently donates $25 for every residential move-in to local foodbanks. Additionally, new residents receive a recycled, reusable grocery bag eliminating the use of 1,000 plastic bags over its lifetime. Designed and implemented by Towbes’ residential leasing staff, the “Give Where You Live” program encompasses all 14 of the multi-housing communities (representing more than 2,100 rental units) the company owns in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. The program currently Benefits The Good Samaritan Shelter of Santa Maria, Project Understanding in Ventura, and Transition House in Santa Barbara.

Siena features a gated resort style community with 211 spacious apartments offering both one- and two-bedroom floor plans as well as exciting amenities such as a swimming pool, spa, on-site fitness center, community fire pit and tot lot play area. The development sits on 12 acres at the northwest corner of Blosser Road at Westgate Road and Sonya Lane.

“We are pleased to bring a luxury rental community to Santa Maria,” said Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group. “We think Siena will expand the housing choices to meet the increasing demand for high-quality homes in Santa Maria. Siena not only offers modern touches within the units, but it is packed with a host of community amenities that The Towbes Group offers at our communities throughout Santa Barbara County. The project will also generate an increase in jobs and ultimately contribute to the greater local economy.”

Siena floor plans will range from 678 to 885 square feet. The community amenities include a luxurious clubhouse featuring a lounge, kitchen, media room, and a large fitness center with access to a resort-style pool and luxury spa. The grounds include a greenbelt with pedestrian walkways, barbeques with outdoor dining areas and passive open space. Each unit includes high-speed data and cable ready wiring, contemporary appliances, washer/dryer hookups, energy efficient gas stove, walk-in closets, and private balconies. The community also has assigned covered and open parking. To find more information on living at Siena go to www.sienaliving.com.

The Towbes Group has a proven track record of success in Santa Maria, producing exceptional projects while meeting the needs of the community since the 1960s. Adjacent to the Siena project, the Towbes Group recently sold out the final phase of Lavigna, a new, gated home community. Lavigna offered three and four-bedroom single family homes in one and two-story California-style architecture with Craftsman design features.

The Towbes Group Inc. has proven successful track records in the commercial real estate arena. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, The Towbes Group has extensive expertise in development, construction, investment, and asset management. Widely recognized for delivering excellence across all its products and services, the award-winning fully integrated real estate firm has distinguished itself as not only a trustworthy, innovative organization but also as a vital community member. Under leadership of Michael Towbes, the company has developed 6,000 residential units and 1.8 million square feet of commercial properties primarily in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. They currently manage more than 2 million square feet of commercial space, including offices, light industrial and retail uses, and approximately 2,100 residential units. In addition, they are currently developing new homes and apartments in Santa Maria.

More up to date information can be found by clicking here. The Towbes Group Inc. is located at 21 E. Victoria St., Suite 200 in Santa Barbara.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing The Towbes Group.