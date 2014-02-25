Friday, April 13 , 2018, 3:45 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Towbes Group Announces Grand Opening of Local Artisans Market at Calle Real Center

By Sam Carey for The Towbes Group | February 25, 2014 | 1:33 p.m.

The Towbes Group Inc., manager of the Calle Real Shopping Center in Goleta, is pleased to announce the grand opening of a Local Artisans Market.

The new market will be located in the parking lot near the Goleta Outback Steakhouse at 5690 Calle Real and will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Saturday, March 8 and continuing every Saturday thereafter.

Local vendors will feature an array of specialty food items from farmers, food artisans, cottage food operators, as well as handmade crafts and jewelry.

“Bringing the Local Artisans Market to the Calle Real Shopping Center is a great opportunity for our customers to explore a new market concept and support our local artisans," said Jennifer Carmona, assistant manager of commercial properties for The Towbes Group. "The market will offer consumers a variety of healthy, specialty and old-fashioned foods that celebrate our community.”

The Local Artisans Market takes pride in being the first cottage food fair in California.

The recent enactment of the California Cottage Food Law enables individuals to apply for permits that allow them to create a wide array of items in their home and sell to the public. The market at the Calle Real Shopping Center will feature such items as baked goods, jams, soaps, jewelry, quilts, flowers and produce.

Further information on location, hours and vendor applications can be found online by clicking here.

— Sam Carey is the marketing operations coordinator for The Towbes Group.

