Towbes Group Now Pre-Leasing for New Siena Apartments in Santa Maria

By Sam Carey for The Towbes Group | November 20, 2014 | 8:57 a.m.

The Towbes Group Inc. is now pre-leasing its newest apartment community, Siena, located in Santa Maria at the convenient corner of Sonya Lane and Westgate Road.

Siena will feature a gated resort-style community with 211 spacious apartments offering both one- and two-bedroom floor plans as well as community amenities such as a resort-style pool and spa, a fitness center, a luxurious clubhouse, an outdoor barbecue area, professional on-site management and a tot lot play area, and selected units will even be pet friendly.

“We are excited to bring new apartments to Santa Maria plus expand on The Towbes brand, which people have really come to love,” said Danell Dunlap, senior community manager of Siena Apartments. “The resident feedback for our Towbes communities is taken very seriously and we work hard to provide an unparalleled living experience.”

Those looking to rent a home at Siena will have four floor plan types to choose from. All four plan types will feature the same great amenities such as contemporary appliances, private balcony or patio, walk-in closets, energy efficient gas stove, washer/dryer hookups, ceiling fans, and be high speed data and cable ready. Residents will also have assigned covered parking as well as access to a secondary parking space.

For more information on living at Siena, click here or call 805.357.2550.

The Towbes Group Inc. has proven successful track records in the residential and commercial real estate arena. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, The Towbes Group has extensive expertise in development, construction, investment, and asset management. Widely recognized for delivering excellence across all its products and services, the award-winning fully integrated real estate firm has distinguished itself as not only a trustworthy, innovative organization but also as a vital community member.

Under the leadership of Michael Towbes, the company has developed 6,000 residential units and 1.8 million square feet of commercial properties primarily in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. It manages more than 2 million square feet of commercial space, including offices, light industrial and retail uses, and approximately 2,100 residential units. In addition, it is currently developing new homes and apartments in Santa Maria.

More up to date information can be found by clicking here. The Towbes Group Inc. is located at 21 E. Victoria St., Suite 200 in Santa Barbara.

— Sam Carey is a brand manager for The Towbes Group.

 

