Towbes Group President Craig Zimmerman Stepping Down

By Jessica Doss for The Towbes Group | November 17, 2018 | 11:49 a.m.

Craig Zimmerman, president of the Towbes Group, has announced his resignation, effect the end of the year. In a personal message to the company’s employees, Zimmerman expressed his gratitude for their years of hard work and his confidence in the company’s strength and continued success.

“Change creates great opportunity for each and every one of you,” he said. “I hope I have had a positive impact on each of you in your professional careers.”

For the last 20 years, Zimmerman dedicated his time and expertise to the Towbes Group. He took the helm as president in 2001, working alongside owner and founder Michael Towbes and the senior management team, to build and manage superior industrial, residential and commercial projects.

Some 18 months ago, Zimmerman successfully assisted Carrie Towbes, the board of directors, and the senior management team with the company succession upon the death of Michael Towbes in April 2017.

The Towbes Group is known for its senior management team whose members have decades of experience in the real estate and property management fields, and who have worked together at the Towbes Group for more than 15 years.

In the new year, operations will remain the same and the leadership team roles will continue as they do today with Michelle Konoske, Craig Minus, Derek Hansen, Beth Sparkes, Traci Taitt and Jim Carrillo managing the Towbes Group business divisions.

Michelle Konoske, CFO, and Robert Skinner, executive vice president and chief counsel will lead the company during the transition.

“We are so grateful to Craig for his 20 years of dedication and commitment to the Towbes Group,” said board chair Carrie Towbes. “His expertise and leadership have been especially critical in the last 18 months and it has been a pleasure to work with him.

“My family and I, as well as the Towbes Group employees, wish Craig and his wife Amy well in their future endeavors.

“The Towbes Group has dedicated 62 years to building community and we will continue to offer high-quality commercial, industrial and residential properties to tenants.

“Every person who lives and works in a Towbes property is important to us. They are the families, the workforce and the businesses who are the backbone of our local economy,” she said. “Our commitment to our customers will endure long into the future.”

— Jessica Doss for The Towbes Group.

 

