Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:48 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Towbes Group Sells Goleta Building for $26 Million to Local Investor

By Jennifer Zacharias for The Towbes Group | September 23, 2014 | 10:20 a.m.

The Towbes Group Inc. announced the sale of the building at 75 Coromar Drive, home to a Raytheon business unit for over 50 years, for $26.4 million to local investor Victor Schaff.

The sale of the property is one of the largest commercial real estate transactions in Santa Barbara County this year.

The property boasts 120,000 square feet and is located on a 10-acre parcel. Towbes Capital Partners, a private equity real estate affiliate of The Towbes Group, recognized the property as a valuable investment opportunity, and purchased the building in 2003.

“Collectively, we thought the purchase of this building was a good investment opportunity as it could yield strong annual cash flow plus support Goleta’s thriving business economy," said Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group. "We are fortunate the current market conditions allowed us to sell the property 10 years later and realize a significant gain for our investors.”

Located in the Raytheon Business Park, the one-story facility was built in 1963 and is comprised of two 60,000-square-feet office buildings, and more than 500 parking spaces. The Towbes Group sold the building to Schaff on July 1, with the Raytheon lease in place until April 30, 2019. Raytheon has been the sole tenant to lease the building since 1963.

“The purchase of the property came to us through shared connections and we are thrilled to add the asset to the Buyer’s portfolio,” said Robin Storey, who assisted the buyer in acquiring the property.

The transaction was a direct sale between the buyer and seller, and no outside agents were involved.

For additional information about The Towbes Group Inc. or this transaction, click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing The Towbes Group.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 