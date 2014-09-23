Towbes Group Sells Goleta Building for $26 Million to Local Investor

The Towbes Group Inc. announced the sale of the building at 75 Coromar Drive, home to a Raytheon business unit for over 50 years, for $26.4 million to local investor Victor Schaff.

The sale of the property is one of the largest commercial real estate transactions in Santa Barbara County this year.

The property boasts 120,000 square feet and is located on a 10-acre parcel. Towbes Capital Partners, a private equity real estate affiliate of The Towbes Group, recognized the property as a valuable investment opportunity, and purchased the building in 2003.

“Collectively, we thought the purchase of this building was a good investment opportunity as it could yield strong annual cash flow plus support Goleta’s thriving business economy," said Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group. "We are fortunate the current market conditions allowed us to sell the property 10 years later and realize a significant gain for our investors.”

Located in the Raytheon Business Park, the one-story facility was built in 1963 and is comprised of two 60,000-square-feet office buildings, and more than 500 parking spaces. The Towbes Group sold the building to Schaff on July 1, with the Raytheon lease in place until April 30, 2019. Raytheon has been the sole tenant to lease the building since 1963.

“The purchase of the property came to us through shared connections and we are thrilled to add the asset to the Buyer’s portfolio,” said Robin Storey, who assisted the buyer in acquiring the property.

The transaction was a direct sale between the buyer and seller, and no outside agents were involved.

For additional information about The Towbes Group Inc. or this transaction, click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing The Towbes Group.