Towbes Group Supports Give Where You Live

By Lisa Murphy Rivas for the Towbes Group | November 29, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Since 2010, The Towbes Group has given more than $186,000 to local nonprofits through the Give Where You Live program, one of several corporate giving programs at The Towbes Group.

Annually, three nonprofit organizations are chosen for their contributions to our community and become recipients for Give Where You Live dollars.

Each time a tenant moves in to a TGI residential property, $25 is invested in the local nonprofit selected that year. By year end, the three nonprofit organizations each receive checks ranging from $7,000-$13,000.

The program is structured so the more success the Towbes Group achieves, the more Give Where You Live dollars are donated.

This year, Good Samaritan Shelter, Project Understanding and Transition House are being supported by The Towbes Group through the Give Where You Live program because of their focus on housing support for our vulnerable populations.

“Today is Giving Tuesday, and in Santa Barbara it is designated Michael Towbes Day because of Mike’s legacy of philanthropy.” said Craig Zimmerman, CEO of The Towbes Group.

“We can’t think of a better day to hand checks to these hard working and mission-driven organizations. Give Where You Live was created in 2010, and will continue long into the future as a further honor to Mike’s legacy," he said.

"And our number one hope is that other businesses copy us. Create a Give Where You Live Program. You won’t regret it,” he said.

Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria, provides emergency, transitional and affordable housing with support services to the homeless and those in recovery throughout the Central Coast.

Project Understanding helps the underserved in Ventura with shelter, food and education support for children.

Transition House is dedicated to the solution of family homelessness in the Santa Barbara community.

The Towbes Group, Inc., headquartered in Santa Barbara, is a real estate investment, development and property management company with more than 60 years of experience in the Tri-County area.

— Lisa Murphy Rivas for The Towbes Group.

 
