Tower of Power Returning to Chumash Casino Resort

Tower of Power’s sounds of renowned horns, smooth vocals and R&B will return to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Tickets are $30. The venue is on on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

Tower of Power is best known for its legendary horn sections and what band member Emilio Castillo best describes as a composition of “urban soul music.” Throughout the past 50 years, Tower of Power has never stopped touring or recording. The band has performed in front of sold-out audiences worldwide.

The band originated in 1968 in Oakland when tenor, saxophonist and vocalist Castillo met baritone saxophonist Stephen “Doc” Kupka. The two began playing local gigs and quickly became well known in the San Francisco Bay Area.

After playing at a Tuesday night audition at the Fillmore in 1970, Tower of Power was signed to Bill Graham’s San Francisco Records. The band's first album, East Bay Grease, was recorded and comprised of original tunes written by Castillo and Kupka.

Their next album, Bump City, was recorded on the Warner Brothers label and gained the band their commercial success. This album included hits “You’re Still a Young Man” and “Down to the Nightclub.”



Tower of Power reached further success with the release of its third and most successful album to date, Tower of Power, in 1973. The album peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Pop Albums chart and was RIAA certified as a gold record. The album included hits “So Very Hard to Go,” “What is Hip?” and “This Time It’s Real.”

Since then, Tower of Power has toured the world, performed on live television, and recorded with such diverse artists as Aerosmith, Elton John, Little Feat, Phish, Santana and Heart.



The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.