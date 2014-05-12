Town-Wide Garage Sale Set for Saturday in Los Alamos

A town-wide garage sale in Los Alamos will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, May 17.

Dozens of homes throughout the community of Los Alamos (exit Highway 101 between Buellton and Santa Maria) will be participating.

The public is welcome!

The sale is coordinated by volunteer members of the Los Alamos Valley Senior Center.

Pick up a list of garage sale addresses and a town map at the Los Alamos Post Office, 497 Bell St., after 4 p.m. Friday through Saturday. An address list and map also will be posted on the wall.

It's a fun way to meet local residents and get great bargains.

For more information, call Kathy Christoferson at 805.344.1931 or 805.878.7909.

— Laura Kath is a publicist.