Friday, April 13 , 2018, 2:50 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sentencing Scheduled for Arson Suspect in Santa Maria Hotel Fire

Amos Andrews pleads guilty to charges stemming from the Oct. 12, 2013, blaze that left seven residents injured and 43 others homeless

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 27, 2014 | 7:08 p.m.

The man who set the Town Center Hotel on fire last year is scheduled to be sentenced next week on charges of attempted murder, arson and burglary.

Amos Andrews
Amos Andrews

Amos Andrews, 57, pleaded guilty Monday in Superior Court to charges of attempted murder, arson of an inhabited structure with a use of an accelerant enhancement and first-degree residential burglary.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Andrews broke into Santa Maria’s Town Center Hotel in the early morning hours of Oct. 12, 2013. More than 50 people were present in the hotel at 215 N. Broadway, which is used as long-term residential housing.

He set the maintenance room on fire, and the cans of paint, paint thinners and other chemicals acted as accelerants, so the fire quickly spread throughout the hotel. A quick response by the Santa Maria Fire Department, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Santa Maria Police Department helped evacuate all the residents with some dramatic rescues.

A ladder truck was propped against the building so people could escape from the second-floor roof, and authorities said some occupants were hanging out of their windows due to the heavy smoke.

Seven residents were injured in the fire, but none with serious injuries, and the building was destroyed.

Investigators found evidence linking Andrews to the fire and started searching for him later that day, but authorities won’t disclose details about the evidence itself.

He was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Forty-three people were left homeless by the fire and a temporary shelter was opened. The people who were living in the two-story section of the building have moved back into that section, Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens said.

Andrews is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. March 7 in Santa Maria Judge Rogelio Flores’ courtroom.

There is a possibility the date will have to change since there are more than 50 victims and they all have a constitutional right to make an impact statement at the sentencing, Jebens said.

Andrews is expected to receive a 17-year prison sentence and would have to serve 85 percent of that time before he becomes eligible for parole, Jebens said.

“He has no prior arson convictions that I know of,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 