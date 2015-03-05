Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 2:16 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Town Hall Participants Discuss Formation of Isla Vista Self-Governance Board

Assemblyman Das Williams hosts a third meeting with stakeholders, but there's little consensus on what a Community Services District board should look like

Isla Vista Recreation & Parks District General Manager Rodney Gould, center, leads a small group discussing what a Community Services District board for Isla Vista should look like during a town hall meeting Thursday night.
Isla Vista Recreation & Parks District General Manager Rodney Gould, center, leads a small group discussing what a Community Services District board for Isla Vista should look like during a town hall meeting Thursday night. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 5, 2015 | 10:11 p.m.

What a Community Services District board would look like was the subject of an Isla Vista town hall meeting Thursday night.

The consensus was, essentially, that there wasn’t one. No two proposals were alike.

Assemblyman Das Williams hosted the town hall at St. Michael’s University Church as the third in a series considering what language should be part of AB3, a bill he proposed last December to create a CSD governing the densely populated community of about 23,000 living on less than one square mile adjacent to UC Santa Barbara and currently under care of the county.

University students were avid participants, along with UCSB administrators, Santa Barbara City College stakeholders and Isla Vista homeowners and renters. 

Attendees were told it was crunch time, since Williams must submit bill specifics by March 16 in order to move the process forward this legislative session.

Although Isla Vista already has three failed cityhood attempts under its belt — in 1972, 1975 and 1983 — Williams, an Isla Vista native, proposed the bill after meeting with community groups following the Deltopia riot in April 2014 and a mass shooting and stabbing rampage last May.

Submitting language seemed even more critical since AB3 hasn’t gotten the warmest of receptions from Santa Barbara County’s Local Agency Formation Commission.

Local officials have said they aren’t against self-governance, but they worry a bill would skirt proper planning processes and go around LAFCO, which has jurisdiction over the formation of a CSD.

town hall
Small groups discuss what a Community Services District board for Isla Vista should look like. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

As of Thursday, town hall participants had already decided potential CSD powers.

The accord included the ability to finance a municipal advisory committee and an area planning commission, manage a parking district, contract for additional policing services beyond what the county and UCSB currently provide, manage a community center, run a tenant-mediation program and provide or contract for graffiti abatement services. 

The actual CSD board could be made up of elected or appointed representatives — or both — and range in size from five to nine members.

Nine volunteers who have regularly attended the town halls led small-group discussions about the CSD board before bringing suggestions to the whole group.

Four of the groups favored a seven-member board, while others proposed boards of five, nine or 11 members.

Groups were split on whether to elect board members at-large or from drawn districts, but nearly all groups preferred the majority of members be elected rather than appointed.

UCSB should be included within the boundaries of the CSD voting districts, but only if it pays the same fees as the rest of Isla Vista residents, said Rodney Gould, general manager of IV Recreation & Parks District.

Gould led a group that proposed a seven-member board, with three elected within districts and separate requirements that included being a resident for at least one year and terms of varying years because of the transient student population.

Appointed seats could go to UCSB, SBCC and others, he said.

Another group suggested adding Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr, who represents the area, as a nonvoting member, along with a UCSB Associated Students officer.

Some attendees still weren’t even sold on the idea of a CSD.

“This (topic), obviously, we’ve seen more a difference of an opinion,” Williams said, summing up the two-hour meeting. “If I was looking at the median of your proposals, there is some direction that’s come out of it. My only worry about going to nine or 11 is you either won’t get people ... or you’ll get somebody but not enough people show up.

“We’ll try to parse this out.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 