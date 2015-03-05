Town Hall Participants Discuss Formation of Isla Vista Self-Governance Board

Assemblyman Das Williams hosts a third meeting with stakeholders, but there's little consensus on what a Community Services District board should look like

What a Community Services District board would look like was the subject of an Isla Vista town hall meeting Thursday night.

The consensus was, essentially, that there wasn’t one. No two proposals were alike.

Assemblyman Das Williams hosted the town hall at St. Michael’s University Church as the third in a series considering what language should be part of AB3, a bill he proposed last December to create a CSD governing the densely populated community of about 23,000 living on less than one square mile adjacent to UC Santa Barbara and currently under care of the county.

University students were avid participants, along with UCSB administrators, Santa Barbara City College stakeholders and Isla Vista homeowners and renters.

Attendees were told it was crunch time, since Williams must submit bill specifics by March 16 in order to move the process forward this legislative session.

Although Isla Vista already has three failed cityhood attempts under its belt — in 1972, 1975 and 1983 — Williams, an Isla Vista native, proposed the bill after meeting with community groups following the Deltopia riot in April 2014 and a mass shooting and stabbing rampage last May.

Submitting language seemed even more critical since AB3 hasn’t gotten the warmest of receptions from Santa Barbara County’s Local Agency Formation Commission.

Local officials have said they aren’t against self-governance, but they worry a bill would skirt proper planning processes and go around LAFCO, which has jurisdiction over the formation of a CSD.

As of Thursday, town hall participants had already decided potential CSD powers.

The accord included the ability to finance a municipal advisory committee and an area planning commission, manage a parking district, contract for additional policing services beyond what the county and UCSB currently provide, manage a community center, run a tenant-mediation program and provide or contract for graffiti abatement services.

The actual CSD board could be made up of elected or appointed representatives — or both — and range in size from five to nine members.

Nine volunteers who have regularly attended the town halls led small-group discussions about the CSD board before bringing suggestions to the whole group.

Four of the groups favored a seven-member board, while others proposed boards of five, nine or 11 members.

Groups were split on whether to elect board members at-large or from drawn districts, but nearly all groups preferred the majority of members be elected rather than appointed.

UCSB should be included within the boundaries of the CSD voting districts, but only if it pays the same fees as the rest of Isla Vista residents, said Rodney Gould, general manager of IV Recreation & Parks District.

Gould led a group that proposed a seven-member board, with three elected within districts and separate requirements that included being a resident for at least one year and terms of varying years because of the transient student population.

Appointed seats could go to UCSB, SBCC and others, he said.

Another group suggested adding Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr, who represents the area, as a nonvoting member, along with a UCSB Associated Students officer.

Some attendees still weren’t even sold on the idea of a CSD.

“This (topic), obviously, we’ve seen more a difference of an opinion,” Williams said, summing up the two-hour meeting. “If I was looking at the median of your proposals, there is some direction that’s come out of it. My only worry about going to nine or 11 is you either won’t get people ... or you’ll get somebody but not enough people show up.

“We’ll try to parse this out.”

