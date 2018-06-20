Town Hall Meeting in Santa Maria to Address Southeast Neighborhood Issues

At 6 p.m. next Monday, Oct. 21, the City of Santa Maria will be holding a Town Hall Meeting at First Christian Church, 1550 S. College Drive in Santa Maria.

The meeting will address issues in the southeast neighborhoods of Santa Maria. For purposes of this meeting, the southeast neighborhood is defined as east of Broadway (Highway 135), south of Fesler Street and north of Santa Maria Way.

The intent of the meeting is for city staff to hear from residents in the southeast section of the city about issues and/or concerns they may have in their neighborhoods. Additionally, staff will discuss progress on the city’s northwest and northeast action plans and accomplishments.

The city manager, police chief, code compliance officers and assorted city staff will be in attendance. This meeting will be conducted in both English and Spanish.

For more information, call Mark van de Kamp in the City Manager’s Office at 805.925.0951 x372.

— Mark van de Kamp represents the City of Santa Maria.