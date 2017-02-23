Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:25 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Congressman Salud Carbajal Town Hall Draws Hundreds of Trump Critics in Arroyo Grande

Representative for the 24th District holds public meeting with questions about immigration policies, health care, climate change and LGBTQ rights

Congressman Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, bottom right, sits with a panel during a packed town hall meeting in Arroyo Grande Wednesday evening. Click to view larger
Congressman Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, bottom right, sits with a panel during a packed town hall meeting in Arroyo Grande Wednesday evening. (Joe Johnston / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)
By Matt Fountain for the San Luis Obispo Tribune | February 23, 2017 | 10:36 a.m.

Hundreds of people jammed into a town hall meeting with U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal on Wednesday night, many of them there to tell the Democrat they support his efforts to resist President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown and his plan to dismantle Obamacare.

Carbajal appeared alongside a panel consisting of San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Penny Borenstein, Joyce Ellen Lippman from the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, and Dr. Priya Verma from Cal Poly’s Natural Resources Management & Environmental Sciences Department.

Unlike the scenes at similar town halls held by members of congress around the country this week, the Arroyo Grande crowd of about 400 people — a majority of them women — appeared optimistically fired-up. Some held signs that read: “Beware the ides of Trump,” “Save and improve ACA” and “Please save us.”

While most were there to voice displeasure and fear over Trump’s policies and recent executive orders, many wanted to hear Carbajal’s plans of action in dealing with them in a House of Representatives where Republicans outnumber Democrats 240-193.

Carbajal told the crowd he supports the Democratic party platform, but that the reality was that Congress was dominated by the GOP so he was seeking out Republicans willing to work toward bridging the partisan divide.

“I am doing my best,” he said. “I am finding every path possible to be effective and to be constructive and to be your best representative in Washington.”

As temperatures rose inside the packed auditorium and hallways, attendees supported each other and helped others navigate the shoulder-to-shoulder crowd. Toward the back of the auditorium, a young man helped brace an elderly woman who had been standing for an hour so that she could continue to watch the proceedings.

Questions for Carbajal touched on broad issues such as the Trump administration’s plan to step up deportation of certain non-U.S. citizens, protecting the civil rights of LGBTQ individuals, Republicans’ proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act, and protecting against climate change, to concerns about less-frequently addressed topics such as veterans’ healthcare, animal welfare, and political engagement.

In response to questions about immigration, Carbajal said Congress must fast-track an immigration reform bill in order to “keep families together.”

In response to a question about blocking a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act, Carbajal invited a response from Borenstein, the county health officer, who noted a repeal would mean an “enormous rollback” of health services for county residents.

One young man who identified himself as a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, asked Carbajal for advice for someone looking to run for local political office.

“Get involved now so that your service didn’t start with an election, and so you have that breadth of experience behind you,” Carbajal said.

Of the roughly two dozen constituents to ask a question, two said they hadn’t voted for Carbajal, including a man who identified himself as a staff sergeant in the California National Guard. The man said the military was in a “terrible state” and “broken,” and warned of a “catastrophic military defeat” for the U.S. if the defense budget isn’t increased.

“Our military, whether you like it or not, we’re your sheepdogs and we’re hurting,” the man said to boos from the crowd.

Carbajal, former member of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, thanked the man and said the U.S. military is “great” compared to other countries. He said he would rather “look to the generals” to show that military funds are being spent efficiently.

The event comes as members of Congress are on break, many of them choosing to host similar town hall meetings in their home districts. Across the United States — including in Arroyo Grande — the large crowds have often been primarily critics of Trump policies, encouraged to attend by Indivisible, a progressive political movement launched online in reaction to the presidential election. Many Republicans are dodging public meetings altogether.

On Wednesday, protestors organized by the California Courage Campaign and the Service Employees International Union held “candlelight vigils” near the district offices of seven California Republican congressmen who did not schedule town halls. Protestors held signs asking passersby, “Have you seen my congress person?”

The 24th congressional district, which Carbajal represents, encompasses San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, as well as a small portion of Ventura County.

[Click here for more stories from the San Luis Obispo Tribune.]

Matt Fountain is a staff writer for the San Luis Obispo Tribune. He can be reached at [email protected] 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 