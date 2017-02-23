Congressman Salud Carbajal Town Hall Draws Hundreds of Trump Critics in Arroyo Grande

Representative for the 24th District holds public meeting with questions about immigration policies, health care, climate change and LGBTQ rights

Hundreds of people jammed into a town hall meeting with U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal on Wednesday night, many of them there to tell the Democrat they support his efforts to resist President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown and his plan to dismantle Obamacare.

Carbajal appeared alongside a panel consisting of San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Penny Borenstein, Joyce Ellen Lippman from the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, and Dr. Priya Verma from Cal Poly’s Natural Resources Management & Environmental Sciences Department.

Unlike the scenes at similar town halls held by members of congress around the country this week, the Arroyo Grande crowd of about 400 people — a majority of them women — appeared optimistically fired-up. Some held signs that read: “Beware the ides of Trump,” “Save and improve ACA” and “Please save us.”

While most were there to voice displeasure and fear over Trump’s policies and recent executive orders, many wanted to hear Carbajal’s plans of action in dealing with them in a House of Representatives where Republicans outnumber Democrats 240-193.

Carbajal told the crowd he supports the Democratic party platform, but that the reality was that Congress was dominated by the GOP so he was seeking out Republicans willing to work toward bridging the partisan divide.

“I am doing my best,” he said. “I am finding every path possible to be effective and to be constructive and to be your best representative in Washington.”

As temperatures rose inside the packed auditorium and hallways, attendees supported each other and helped others navigate the shoulder-to-shoulder crowd. Toward the back of the auditorium, a young man helped brace an elderly woman who had been standing for an hour so that she could continue to watch the proceedings.

Questions for Carbajal touched on broad issues such as the Trump administration’s plan to step up deportation of certain non-U.S. citizens, protecting the civil rights of LGBTQ individuals, Republicans’ proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act, and protecting against climate change, to concerns about less-frequently addressed topics such as veterans’ healthcare, animal welfare, and political engagement.

In response to questions about immigration, Carbajal said Congress must fast-track an immigration reform bill in order to “keep families together.”

In response to a question about blocking a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act, Carbajal invited a response from Borenstein, the county health officer, who noted a repeal would mean an “enormous rollback” of health services for county residents.

One young man who identified himself as a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, asked Carbajal for advice for someone looking to run for local political office.

“Get involved now so that your service didn’t start with an election, and so you have that breadth of experience behind you,” Carbajal said.

Of the roughly two dozen constituents to ask a question, two said they hadn’t voted for Carbajal, including a man who identified himself as a staff sergeant in the California National Guard. The man said the military was in a “terrible state” and “broken,” and warned of a “catastrophic military defeat” for the U.S. if the defense budget isn’t increased.

“Our military, whether you like it or not, we’re your sheepdogs and we’re hurting,” the man said to boos from the crowd.

Carbajal, former member of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, thanked the man and said the U.S. military is “great” compared to other countries. He said he would rather “look to the generals” to show that military funds are being spent efficiently.

The event comes as members of Congress are on break, many of them choosing to host similar town hall meetings in their home districts. Across the United States — including in Arroyo Grande — the large crowds have often been primarily critics of Trump policies, encouraged to attend by Indivisible, a progressive political movement launched online in reaction to the presidential election. Many Republicans are dodging public meetings altogether.

On Wednesday, protestors organized by the California Courage Campaign and the Service Employees International Union held “candlelight vigils” near the district offices of seven California Republican congressmen who did not schedule town halls. Protestors held signs asking passersby, “Have you seen my congress person?”

The 24th congressional district, which Carbajal represents, encompasses San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, as well as a small portion of Ventura County.

