Toy Shelves at Make-A-Wish Need Replenishing Before Holidays

The holidays are near, and Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties is looking for people, clubs and businesses to host holiday toy drives or donate new, unwrapped toys to replenish the toy shelves at the wish center.

Toys are used when meeting wish children and at wish presentation parties. When a team of volunteer wish granters goes into a household, they bring a small gift for every child in the house. The toys are a way to break the ice and to make sure the other children in the home feel included.

At a wish presentation party, the wish granters bring items that will enhance the wish. Enhancements, such as these, are what make each wish so special.

Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties currently has 55 wishes in progress, and every wish will require toys.

Items needed are:

» Gifts for teens

» Gift cards (Best Buy, bookstores, bowling, movies, grocery)

» Digital cameras

» Backpacks and roller luggage

» Handheld computer games

» Travel games

» Travel activity books and Madlibs

» iPods

» Gift bags

Click here or call 805.676.9474 x2 to learn more.

— Shanna Wasson Taylor is CEO of Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.