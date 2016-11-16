Friday, June 29 , 2018, 7:46 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Moscow Ballet ‘Nutcracker’ at Chumash Resort to Benefit Toys for Tots

Central Coast Marine Corps Reserve charity plays Santa to disadvantaged children

Moscow Ballet performs The Nutcracker following the original storyline.
Moscow Ballet performs The Nutcracker following the original storyline. (Chumash Casino Resort)
By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | November 16, 2016 | 8:43 a.m.

The Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom will be filled with the sights and sounds of the Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at 3400 Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

Tickets are $25, $35 and $45. A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the Central Coast Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

Toys for Tots has raised funds and collected toys for families in need since 1947. Its primary goal is to provide disadvantaged youth with shiny, new toys in hopes that the memory of that gesture will motivate them to grow into responsible, productive and patriotic community members.

Charming audiences since its origination in Russia in 1892, The Nutcracker has become a popular holiday tradition. In 1993, Moscow Ballet toured the Great Russian Nutcracker for the first time in the U.S. and was welcomed with critical acclaim in cities such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

Each year the tour increases in magnitude, featuring some of the world’s most talented dancers, lavish costumes and hand-painted scenic backdrops.

While many renditions of The Nutcracker have developed over the years, Moscow Ballet follows the original storyline of a young girl, Masha, who receives a toy Nutcracker from her magical Uncle Drosselmeyer during her family’s Christmas party.

After coming to Masha’s rescue during a battle with the Mouse King, the Nutcracker transforms into a handsome prince. The two journey through the Snow Forrest and into the Land of Peace and Harmony where they are greeted and entertained by the Sugar Plum Fairy and her attendants whom represent heritages from all over the world.

In the end, Masha wakes up next to her Nutcracker questioning whether her journey was reality or simply a magical dream.

The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

