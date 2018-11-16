Friday, November 16 , 2018, 1:42 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Toys for Tots to Benefit From Ventriloquist‘s Show at Chumash Casino

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | November 16, 2018 | 12:00 p.m.
Terry Fator and friends to perform Dec. 14 at Chumash Casino Resort.
Terry Fator and friends to perform Dec. 14 at Chumash Casino Resort. (Courtesy photo)

Terry Fator, ventriloquist, impressionist, singer, comedian and Las Vegas headliner, will provide an evening of entertainment during the Chumash Casino Resort’s annual Toys For Tots fundraiser at the Samala Showroom, 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14. Tickets for the show are $49, $59, $69, $74 and $79.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Central Coast Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, which serves children in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Fator, the 2007 winner of the TV show America’s Got Talent, collected his $1 million and went on to sign as the headliner at The Mirage hotel and casino in Las Vegas with a five-year, $100 million contract, one of the largest entertainment deals in Las Vegas history.

He’s still performing at The Mirage, but he also takes his act on tour to selected cities across the nation.

Fator was born in Dallas, and the start of his ventriloquism career dates back to when he was in fifth grade.

While doing research for an assignment, he came across a book about ventriloquism and started learning about it. A few weeks later, Fator bought a Willie Talk dummy from Sears and began entertaining family and friends with his ventriloquism and impersonations of singers and actors.

Before he became famous for his ventriloquism, Fator toured as the lead singer for a band called Freedom Jam in 1987-88. The group performed at more than 200 high schools and middle schools across the United States and Canada.

In 1988, he was the lead singer of a show band called Texas the Band and incorporated his puppet Walter T. Airedale into his shows. When a record label representative came to hear the band, he told Fator he had to stop doing impressions and wanted him to sing in his own voice.

Fator tried it for a few weeks and hated it. He preferred to do impressions and eventually left the band. He performed as a comedian and ventriloquist for a number of years but had little success. He was discouraged and contemplated pursuing another career, but his family encouraged him to continue.

On June 19, 2007, Fator made his first appearance on America’s Got Talent in the competition show’s second season. He assumed he would appear for a few episodes to gain exposure that may help him get future gigs. Instead, he won the contest and the rest is history.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

 

