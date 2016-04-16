Trace Evans, Gavin Haimovitz Star in Dunn Sweep

Baseball

Dunn freshman Trace Evans threw a no-hitter as the Earwigs blanked St. Genevieve, 7-0, in the first game of a non-league baseball doubleheader on Saturday.

In the nightcap, Dunn banged out 17 hits on the way to a 15-3 win and a sweep of the twin bill. Gavin Haimovitz, who homered in the opener, hit another round-tripper in the second game. Brandon Lawrence earned his third win on the mound and helped himself at the plate, going 3-4 with a triple.

In addition to his home run, Haimovitz had a double and a triple in the first game.

