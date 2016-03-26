Trace Evans Has Big Day in Dunn’s Win over Excelsior Charter

Baseball

Trace Evans rapped out three doubles in 4-for-4 performance at the plate and earned the pitching victory in Dunn School's 12-2 baseball win over defending CIF-Southern Section Division 7-champion and unbeaten Excelsior Charter on Saturday in Los Olivos.

Evans pitched 5.2 innings and allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out six.

Gavin Haimovitz went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer and four RBIs to support Evans. Jake Monroe, Ethan Cloyd and Brandon Lawrence each had two hits in the game.

Excelsior falls to 6-1 while Dunn improves to 6-3 on the season.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .