Tracey Scholtemeyer to Join Music Academy of West Executive Team

Tracey Scholtemeyer will become the vice president of administration and chief financial officer at the Music Academy of the West in January.

She will provide the strategic oversight and management responsibilities for the academy’s financial accounting, investments, budgetary administration, human resources, database administration, and information technology.

Scholtemeyer will oversee the academy’s operating budget and its investment account in collaboration with the Board of Directors and president/CEO Scott Reed.

Her responsibilities will also include facility operations management for the 10-acre campus and 10 buildings that have recently been enhanced through renovation of original structures and the addition of Hind Hall.

Scholtemeyer comes to the Music Academy from UC Riverside, where she is currently the chief financial and administrative officer for undergraduate education. She earned a master of arts, management degree from the University of Redlands School of Business where she was inducted into the Whitehead Leadership Society.

She received a bachelor’s degree in bassoon performance from Northern Illinois University, with a full-tuition scholarship.

"We welcome Tracey following a competitive national search conducted by the premier executive search firm Isaacson, Miller,” Reed said. “Her background pairs professional experience in business and music.

“This union will greatly benefit her understanding of our organization, the community, and the unique needs of the 21st century musician."

“Tracey Scholtemeyer’s skill in collaborative management and organizational strategy is a huge asset to the continuing growth of the Music Academy,” said Thomas Orlando, chair, Music Academy finance committee.

“Her ability to help communicate complex financial information to multiple constituencies will serve her well in her new role,” Orlando said.

Scholtemeyer’s early career includes roles as music performer, educator and administrator, including founder and director of young musicians in San Diego. She later joined the Department of Music at the UC San Diego as director of production.

Within the UC system, she has been promoted four times, having now served in her current position since 2016.

“I am overjoyed and immensely honored to join the Music Academy of the West team,” said Scholtemeyer.

“The Music Academy’s inspiring mission of developing great classical musicians and bringing world-class classical music to audiences and communities near and far is one that resonates with me, which is why I feel so fortunate to be a part of this prestigious institution.

“I am energized and eager to devote my very best efforts to the Music Academy and to contribute to its continued growth and success,” she said.

Other positions throughout Scholtemeyer’s tenure with the University of California include financial and administrative officer for UCR Performing Arts Administration, and Departments of Dance, Music, Theatre and Creative Writing (2007–11), as well as director of production in the Department of Music at UC San Diego (2000–03).

Prior to her years in higher education, Scholtemeyer was director of the Music Matters music program at the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Dieguito in Solana Beach. She founded the young musicians music program in the San Diego area, bringing music to K–12 schools that lacked funding for arts.

Scholtemeyer was born in Chicago, and played in the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra as a senior in high school. She has performed as a bassoonist and contrabassoonist with various ensembles in Illinois and California.

For more information about the Music Academy of the West, visit musicacademy.org.

