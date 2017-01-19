Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:44 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Track Energy-efficiency Projects with Homeowner Portal

By Ashley Watkins for emPower Central Coast | January 19, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Home energy-efficiency projects can make our homes more comfortable and cut down on energy usage, but getting started may seem daunting.

To help local homeowners take the first steps and even see their projects through to completion, the county-operated emPower Central Coast program launched its Homeowner Portal to track home energy improvement projects and access other resources.

The portal offers homeowners tools to choose upgrades and qualified local contractors available through the emPower program. Homeowners can receive contractor bids directly through the portal, as well as resources to apply for rebates and financing. A short video demonstration is available at https://www.empowersbc.org/its-easy-get-started/my-home-energy-portal.

“The emPower team is thrilled to offer this free resource, designed to simplify the process of making your home more energy efficient,” said Angie Hacker, division chief.

All homeowners are welcome to sign up for access to the portal. Participants in the emPower program may also use the portal to manage contractor bids and project status.

The emPower Central Coast Homeowner Portal offers users the following features:

» Schedule a free home consultation from an emPower Energy coach for advice on the best energy-efficiency upgrade choices.

» Review your energy coach’s findings in the site visit report, which details a home’s heating and cooling systems, insulation, ducts, water heating and more. The report ranks the best upgrade options to improve comfort and energy efficiency.

» Choose the home energy upgrades you would like to complete and request project bids from a list of local, qualified contractors.

» Apply for low-interest, unsecured financing of up to $30,000 for your project, and learn about utility incentives up to $6,500.

» Learn about and track your own do-it-yourself projects that will lower energy usage around the house, such as installing energy-efficient LED bulbs.

Those who are interested can sign up for the Homeowner Portal at empowersbc.org/contact-us.To learn more, contact 568-3566 or [email protected] or visit https://www.empowersbc.org.

— Ashley Watkins for emPower Central Coast.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 