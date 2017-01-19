Track Energy-efficiency Projects with Homeowner Portal

Home energy-efficiency projects can make our homes more comfortable and cut down on energy usage, but getting started may seem daunting.

To help local homeowners take the first steps and even see their projects through to completion, the county-operated emPower Central Coast program launched its Homeowner Portal to track home energy improvement projects and access other resources.

The portal offers homeowners tools to choose upgrades and qualified local contractors available through the emPower program. Homeowners can receive contractor bids directly through the portal, as well as resources to apply for rebates and financing. A short video demonstration is available at https://www.empowersbc.org/its-easy-get-started/my-home-energy-portal.

“The emPower team is thrilled to offer this free resource, designed to simplify the process of making your home more energy efficient,” said Angie Hacker, division chief.

All homeowners are welcome to sign up for access to the portal. Participants in the emPower program may also use the portal to manage contractor bids and project status.

The emPower Central Coast Homeowner Portal offers users the following features:

» Schedule a free home consultation from an emPower Energy coach for advice on the best energy-efficiency upgrade choices.

» Review your energy coach’s findings in the site visit report, which details a home’s heating and cooling systems, insulation, ducts, water heating and more. The report ranks the best upgrade options to improve comfort and energy efficiency.

» Choose the home energy upgrades you would like to complete and request project bids from a list of local, qualified contractors.

» Apply for low-interest, unsecured financing of up to $30,000 for your project, and learn about utility incentives up to $6,500.

» Learn about and track your own do-it-yourself projects that will lower energy usage around the house, such as installing energy-efficient LED bulbs.

Those who are interested can sign up for the Homeowner Portal at empowersbc.org/contact-us.To learn more, contact 568-3566 or [email protected] or visit https://www.empowersbc.org.

— Ashley Watkins for emPower Central Coast.