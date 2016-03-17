Dos Pueblos Softball Sweeps, DP Boys Tennis, Golf, Track Win;  Bishop, Providence Roll in VB

Prep Roundup

Anya Schmitz hit a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to give Dos Pueblos a wild 9-8 win over Arroyo Grande in the second game of a doubleheader sweep by the Chargers on Thursday.

DP won the opener 8-4, rallying for six runs in the sixth inning to overcome a 4-2 deficit.

Madison Pickett reached base with her second hit of the nightcap. After two outs, Ariana Cruz hit safely and Pickett moved to third. Cruz stole second and Schmitz, pinch-hitting for Gabriella Gandall, laced a single to right-center for the walk-off victory.

Arroyo Grande took an 8-7 lead in the top of the seventh on a home run by Kacie Burger.

Dos Pueblos scored five in the fifth to overcome a 6-2 deficit. Nova Sinskul led off with a double then stole third. Lauren Marmo walked, stole second and Jade Sinskul hit a liner to score her little sister and Marmo. Ali Milam was hit by pitch and Jade Sinskul scored on a wild pitch. Pickett singled and Siena Wagner followed with another single to drive in Milam. Pickett scored on pass ball.

In the opener, Pickett allowed only four hits in a complete-game effort. She received a strong defensive effort behind her. Nova Sinskul had four assists at shortstop Lauren Marmo returned to the lineup in center field and made three catches. Marmo was playing her first game after suffering an ankle injury in October and having surgery in January.

Offensively, Nova Sinskul was 3 for 3 with two runs and a triple, Jade Sinskul was 2 for 4 and with a three-run homer and five RBIs and Madison Pickett was 2-4.

First Game

Arroyo Grande…102 010 0 – 4 4 1

Dos Pueblos… 200 006 x – 8 8 0

Pickett and Sinskul. Lewis and Arrington, Aguilera (6).

WP Madison Pickett (3-1)

LP Julie Lewis

HR: Jade Sinskul (2). 3B Nova Sinskul

SB: N Sinskul (2), Pickett, Milam

Second Game

Arroyo Grande…023 011 1 – 8 10 1

Dos Pueblos…200 050 2 – 9 8 0

Gandall and Hagel. Killough, Lewis (5) and Aguilera

WP Gabriella Gandall (2-1)

LP Julie Lewis

HR: Jade Sinskul (2)

SB: N Sinskul, Pickett, Cruz

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop Diego 3, Carpinteria 0

John Harris pounded 20 kills and Austin Bohnett added 10 to lead the Cardinals to a 25-13, 25-21, 25-16 sweep.

Providence 3, Dunn 1

Caleb Jones had nine kills and Chase Avery added seven in the Patriots' 25-19, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23 win in a Condor League match.

Coach Dave Goss cited the hustle and all-around play of Aaron Satchwell, who led the Patriots with six service aces.



TRACK

Santa Barbara at Dos Pueblos

Kaylin Grant won both hurdles races for Dos Pueblos and Liliana Marquez swept the sprints to lead the Chargers to a 84-51 Channel League dual meet win over Santa Barbara.

Charlie Mehling took the shot put and discus for the DP boys in a 113.5-20.5 victory.

In one of the closest races of the day, DP's Jack Randma edged out teammate Ivan Ricardo in the 1600 (4:52.18-4:52.64).

Santa Barbara got double wins from Andres Castro in the 100 and 200 and Brenna Carney in the girls long and triple jump. Cassandra Gordon from the Dons girls basketball team won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet.

TENNIS

Dos Pueblos 16, Ventura 2

Mason Dochterman swept his singles and the Chargers won all the doubles sets in their Channel League opener at Ventura.

"I was proud of how each player focused," said DP coach Liz Frech.

The Chargers (4-2, 1-0) play at San Luis Obispo on Friday.

GOLF

Dos Pueblos 373, Ventura 421

The Chargers had their entire lineup shoot in the 70s in their Channel League opener.

Zach Steinberger and Andres Fairbairn each shot 71s to lead DP (6-2). Jacob Johnson of Ventura was the medalist at 70.

Dos Pueblos scores

Zach Steinberger 71

Andres Fairbairn 71

Daniel Cheng 75

Mikha Benedictus 77

Aidan Thomas 79

Joseph Pigatti 79

BOYS LACROSSE

Hart 6, Laguna Blanca 5

Hart scored in the last 30 seconds of the game to beat the Owls.

Adan O'Donnell and Anton Homeniuk each had two goals for Laguna and Javi Abrego added one.

Hart's goalie stopped 22 Laguna shots.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.