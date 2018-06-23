Tractor-Trailer Crash Bogs Down Morning Commute on Highway 101

The morning commute was bogged down Wednesday on northbound Highway 101 through Santa Barbara after a big-rig carrying storage containers crashed.

The single-vehicle accident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. just north of the Garden Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There were no injuries reported in the accident involving a semi tractor-trailer hauling Pods storage containers.

The right-hand freeway lane was shut down between Milpas and Garden streets, and the offramp also was closed, the CHP said.

At about 8:25 a.m., the right-hand-lane was reopened, but the offramp remained closed.

There also was a leakage of an estimated 75 gallons of diesel fuel.

Santa Barbara city firefighters responded to the incident, along with the CHP.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.