Tracy Lang Wood Joins Community Action Commission as Family and Youth Services Director

Fran Forman, executive director of Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County, has announced the appointment of Tracy Lang Wood as the agency’s new family and youth services director.

Lang Wood comes to the CAC with 20 years of experience in providing nonprofit services to the community.

From 1994 to 2003, she managed a 24-hour residential facility for youth experiencing mental health issues for the Transitions Mental Health Association in San Luis Obispo. For the next three years, she was the program manager of the Independent Living Program for the same agency, overseeing a countywide program serving foster and probation youth transitioning into independent life in the community.

From 2006 through 2013, she was program manager for the Community Action Partnership in San Luis Obispo, managing youth development programs throughout the county.

“Tracy brings a wealth of experience in social service management,” Forman said. “She’ll play a key role in providing services to help support and strengthen the lives of hundreds of children, youth and families throughout Santa Barbara County.”

Lang Wood holds a bachelor of science degree in social science from California Polytechnic State University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of La Verne.

“As a Santa Barbara County native, it is with great enthusiasm that I return to serve my community," she said. "I look forward to guiding CAC’s Family and Youth Services as it continues to provide the highest quality programs to those in need.”

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission.