Riverside County Attorney Named New Santa Barbara County Public Defender

Tracy Macuga, a former assistant public defender in Riverside County, has been appointed the new public defender for Santa Barbara County.

Macuga has a 24-year criminal-defense law career, having served in private practice and the Office of the Public Defender in San Diego and Riverside counties.

She will begin as the county Public Defender on Nov. 7, when she will assume she duties from Interim Public Defender Kenneth Clayman.

Macuga will oversee about 70 lawyers, investigators and administrative support staff.

She will complete the implementation of a new case-management system, lead offices in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara, and ensure successful collaboration with other partners of the justice system, according to the county.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint Macuga, said Supervisor Peter Adam, the board's chairman.

In a statement, Adam said Macuga “is a proven and effective leader and manager. I have no doubt that she is well prepared and able to handle difficult and challenging situations and cases.”

Macuga received her undergraduate degree from Loyola University of Chicago.

The California Western School of Law in San Diego graduate said she is honored to receive the job.

She was a litigation attorney representing clients accused of committing serious and violent felonies from 1992 to 2008, according to county communications manager Gina DePinto.

Over the course of Macuga’s career, she was responsible for all aspects of operations of the Riverside County Southwest Division, including joint oversight of the death penalty and sex crimes.

She has tried more than 100 complex felony matters, including special-circumstance homicides, through to verdict, according to the county.

“It continues to be the privilege of my life to represent individuals with very few resources facing criminal prosecution, and to stand shoulder to shoulder with the tireless advocates who serve and protect our clients by vigorous and excellent representation,” Macuga said.

