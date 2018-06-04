Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:33 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Trader Joe’s Store Robbed at Gunpoint on Santa Barbara’s Eastside

Employees were held at gunpoint by multiple suspects, according to police

Trader Joe’s on Milpas Street Click to view larger
The Trader Joe’s store at 222 N. Milpas St. on Santa Barbara’s Eastside was robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 4, 2018 | 10:03 a.m.

The Trader Joe’s store on Santa Barbara’s Eastside was robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The robbery occurred at about 10:30 p.m. at the store at 222 N. Milpas St., said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

“Employees were held at gunpoint by multiple suspects,” Harwood told Noozhawk, adding that he could not disclose the number of suspects.

No injuries were reported.

Cash was taken, and the suspects fled in a vehicle, Harwood said.

The store had closed at 9 p.m., so there reportedly were no customers at the time of the robbery.

Because an active investigation is continuing, Harwood said he could not provide additional details, including what types of firearms were used.

He did say investigators “are looking into whether this is related to other robberies in Southern California.”

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

