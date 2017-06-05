‘Trading Places’ Screens at Granada Theatre

The third season of the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series will come to a close Monday, June 26, with the 7 p.m. screening of the 1983 comedy Trading Places at the Granada Theatre.

Often referred to as a modern take on Mark Twain’s The Prince and the Pauper, this classic comedy will be shown in honor and memory of the Santa Barbara resident, film composer and songwriter, Elmer Bernstein.

In Trading Places, an upper-class executive, Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd), and a down-and-out hustler, Billy Ray Valentine (Eddie Murphy), are both subjects of a bet made by successful brokers Mortimer and Randolf Duke.

When Winthorpe, an employee of the Dukes, is framed for a crime, the brokers place Valentine in his position.

Moviegoers can enjoy the witty journey of Valentine and Winthorpe as they turn the tables on Mortimer and Randolf.

At this conclusion of the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series' third season, there will be a pre-screening discussion and Q&A with guest curator and host, Jon Burlingame, a leading writer on music for film and television.

Burlingame is also an expert on the music of Elmer Bernstein; he contributed a chapter on Bernstein in the book Moving Music: Conversations With Renowned Film Composers.

Burlingame writes regularly for Daily Variety and Los Angeles Times and has written for The New York Times, Washington Post, New York Daily News, and The Hollywood Reporter. He has written four books on music in movies, TV and recording.

Tickets range in price from $10-$20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office, 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change.

For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre.