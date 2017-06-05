Monday, April 30 , 2018, 8:58 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

‘Trading Places’ Screens at Granada Theatre

By Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre | June 5, 2017 | 4:16 p.m.

The third season of the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series will come to a close Monday, June 26, with the 7 p.m. screening of the 1983 comedy Trading Places at the Granada Theatre.

Often referred to as a modern take on Mark Twain’s The Prince and the Pauper, this classic comedy will be shown in honor and memory of the Santa Barbara resident, film composer and songwriter, Elmer Bernstein.

In Trading Places, an upper-class executive, Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd), and a down-and-out hustler, Billy Ray Valentine (Eddie Murphy), are both subjects of a bet made by successful brokers Mortimer and Randolf Duke.

When Winthorpe, an employee of the Dukes, is framed for a crime, the brokers place Valentine in his position.

Moviegoers can enjoy the witty journey of Valentine and Winthorpe as they turn the tables on Mortimer and Randolf.

At this conclusion of the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series' third season, there will be a pre-screening discussion and Q&A with guest curator and host, Jon Burlingame, a leading writer on music for film and television.

Burlingame is also an expert on the music of Elmer Bernstein; he contributed a chapter on Bernstein in the book Moving Music: Conversations With Renowned Film Composers.

Burlingame writes regularly for Daily Variety and Los Angeles Times and has written for The New York Times, Washington Post, New York Daily News, and The Hollywood Reporter. He has written four books on music in movies, TV and recording.

Tickets range in price from $10-$20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office, 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change.

For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 