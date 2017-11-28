Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:05 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Working to Lessen Traffic Impacts from Christmas Parade, Championship Football Game

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 28, 2017 | 3:21 p.m.

The Santa Maria Christmas Parade of Lights and Santa Maria High School championship football game could cause a combined traffic nightmare in the city on Saturday, but some steps have been taken to ease expected congestion.

Santa Maria High School reached the CIF Division 12 championships — and the right to host the game at home — by handily besting South El Monte 35-14 on Friday night.

The championship game against Big Bear High School is planned for 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the Saints home field, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District officials confirmed Monday.

But Saturday also is the city's Parade of Lights, beginning at 5:20 p.m., with several road closures set to restrict access to the high school’s stadium.

The parade-related closures mean reaching the stadium could be tricky with travelers needing to go to South Depot Street, then to West Morrison Avenue to access stadium parking off Thornburg Street. 

Initially, officials announced the game start time as 7 p.m., but later pushed it back 45 minutes to lessen traffic impacts.

City, school and parade representatives met Monday to craft a game plan to ensure both events occur smoothly.

“We’re figuring out the logistics,” city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

Parade Chairman Mike Gibson said the game’s delayed start should help ease conflicts between the two events. 

“I think it’s doable,” Gibson added. 

The Parade of Lights, organized by the Rotary Clubs of Santa Maria Valley and Nipomo, typically lasts two hours. 

One option reportedly floated, and rejected, called for holding the football at Pioneer Valley High School to remove any parade conflicts. 

It has been nearly three decades since a Santa Maria High School football team last played in a CIF championship game.

Additional police officers will be positioned in the area to assist with traffic around the high school and parade.

Football game parking will be available at the high school along with the nearby Santa Maria Fairpark.

Stowell Road, which runs along the southern edge of the stadium, will be closed at 3 p.m. between Broadway and Depot Street since several blocks of the street are used as a staging area for the approximately 100 parade entries. 

South Broadway between Enos Drive and Main Street also will be closed, starting at 4 p.m., due to the parade. 

The parade starts at 5:20 p.m. and travels north on Broadway to end near the Santa Maria Town Center. 

Adding another concern for parade planners is the chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday. However, light rain won't cancel the parade.

At the end of the parade route, a Festival of Lights is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Santa Maria Town Center West parking lot, with music, food, beverages and kids’ events planned.  

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 