Traffic, Parking Information for Elks Rodeo Parade in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department has released the following information pertaining to the Elks Rodeo Parade traffic.

After 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 31, no parking will be allowed on the parade route on Broadway, between Fesler and Enos Drive. All cars parked on the listed street after 7:30 a.m. will be towed away at the vehicle owner’s expense.

In case of emergencies, Main Street, Jones Street and Stowell Road will have officers present to assist people across Broadway.

People entering Santa Maria from Highway 101 should leave the freeway at the Stowell Road exit, if they wish to view the parade from the shopping center area. If north of City Hall is your choice for viewing the parade, the Main Street exit should be used.

Broadway will be reopened shortly after the conclusion of the parade, which is estimated to be about 1 p.m.

— Mark Streker is a sergeant for the Santa Maria Police Department.