DA’s Office, Santa Maria Police Team Up for Traffic Safety and Awareness Memorial Walk

By Jesus Valle for the Santa Maria Police Department | updated logo | September 2, 2013 | 9:28 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and the Santa Maria Police Department invite the public to attend the 2013 Traffic Safety and Awareness Memorial Walk from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at Preisker Park, 331 Hidden Pines Way in Santa Maria.

The purpose of this one-mile Memorial Walk around Preisker Park is to increase public awareness to the risks of dangerous driving, honor and remember victims of traffic accident casualties, and raise funds for the families of these victims. Both humans and animals have fallen victim to dangerous drivers; therefore, owners of licensed, leashed and safe dogs are encouraged to bring their canine companions.

A free T-shirt will be given to the first 150 participants. There will be free live music performed by Caló and Santa Maria-style barbecue for sale.

» 1st Walk — 11 a.m., check-in starts at 10:30 am.

» 2nd Walk — Noon, check-in starts at 11:30 a.m.

» 3rd Walk — 1 p.m., check-in starts at 12:30 p.m.

The cost is $20 for adults, $15 for adults with a dog, $10 for children age 7 or older and free for children younger than 7.

The cost for the event includes access to various emergency service educational booths, including the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau, California Highway Patrol, CAL-STAR (California Shock Trauma Air Rescue Ambulance), American Medical Response, Santa Maria Fire Department, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and several other nonprofit organizations.

California Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian, Santa Barbara County Disrtict Attorney Joyce Dudley and Santa Maria Police Department Chief of Police Ralph Martin will all be in attendance. Please join us in honoring and remembering victims of traffic accidents and learn more about what you can do to help raise traffic safety awareness in your community

For more information, call Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian of the District Attorney's Office at 805.346.7519, Santa Maria police Sgt. Jesus Valle at 805.928.3781 x115 or victim witness advocate at Terri Zuniga of the District Attorney's Office at 805.346.7540.

Jesus Valle is a traffic sergeant for the Santa Maria Police Department.

 

