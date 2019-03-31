Committee Recommends Traffic Signal, Not Roundabout, for Highway 166 Intersection

A committee of North County elected officials favors the installation of a traffic signal, not a roundabout, at a busy intersection on Highway 166 between Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

The North County Subregional Planning Committee for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments took action March 13 on an item focused on the intersection of Highway 166 and Black Road, according to Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino.

“We voted unanimously to support a traffic signal,” he said.

The committee’s recommendation will be forwarded to Caltrans, he added. While the roadway falls under the jurisdiction of Caltrans District 5, SBCAG, a regional planning agency, is funding the improvements.

“It’s not their preferred alternative, but they think it would reduce accidents more if there was a roundabout there,” Lavagnino said.

Both Santa Maria Valley mayors — Alice Patino of Santa Maria and Ariston Julian of Guadalupe — recently mentioned the Caltrans preference for a roundabout during meetings of their city councils. They serve on the committee along with Lavagnino and other elected officials from the North County.

A traffic signal came out as the locally preferred alternative during a draft environmental review of the proposal last fall.

However, Caltrans had new data about accident trends since a traffic signal was installed in 2007 at the intersection of Bonita School Road and Highway 166, SBCAG’s Fred Luna told the committee in a written report for the March 13 meeting.

Choosing a roundabout also would delay construction for the long-awaited project.

Helping persuade the committee was the fact that a roundabout would cost twice as much as a traffic signal, Lavagnino said, adding it would be hard to persuade his constituents to accept an unpopular and more expensive solution.

In a letter to the committee, a major agricultural organization renewed its objections to a roundabout option.

The Grower Shipper Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties has opposed a roundabout, voting recently to reaffirm its support for a traffic signal.

“We continue to oppose a roundabout because we believe it would be dangerous and detrimental to traffic flow in the real-world operating conditions,” said Claire Wineman, association president. “The majority of agricultural stakeholders who frequent the area anticipate that a roundabout would only worsen the current situation.”

She added that most of the traffic during peak periods travels on Main Street, so a traffic signal would be “the only safe and efficient way to provide opportunities for drivers turning onto Main Street from Black Road or leaving the Main Street Produce facilities.”

The intersection sees a combination of heavy-duty farm trucks, tractors, towed farm implements, refrigerated semi-trucks and passenger vehicles, Wineman said.

“These conditions are not typical of roundabouts in more urban areas, and the overall effect of these individual components at work together must be considered,” she said.

“We are also concerned that out-of-town truck traffic is prevalent, and those users would not necessarily become familiar with a roundabout. This unfamiliarity would impair the safety and efficiency of a roundabout at this intersection.”

The association, which has 170 members from various facets of the agricultural industry, wrote a similar letter in March 2017.

Caltrans representatives favor roundabouts, contending that they physically slow traffic and can lead to fewer crashes than intersections with two-way stops, all-way stops and traffic signals, according to data.

Caltrans District 5 spokesman Colin Jones said an education process can clear up the false impression that trucks and ag industry vehicles have trouble negotiating roundabouts.

In recent years, Caltrans has installed roundabouts as traffic calming and safety measures throughout California, including at Highway 246 at Purisima Road west of Lompoc, Highway 154 at Highway 246 in the Santa Ynez Valley and elsewhere.

“Either a signal or roundabout will improve operations and safety at that intersection, and that’s the ultimate goal,” Jones said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.