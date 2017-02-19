Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:55 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

In Bid to Give Traffic a Break, Stop Light to be Installed at Busy Isla Vista Intersection

Safety concerns drive decision to regulate pedestrians, bicycles, skateboards and cars at Pardall Road and Embarcadero del Norte

A traffic signal will be installed over the summer at the Isla Vista intersection of Pardall Road and Embarcadero del Norte, after officials concluded it would help ease the high volume of pedestrian, bicycle and motor vehicle traffic in the area. Click to view larger
A traffic signal will be installed over the summer at the Isla Vista intersection of Pardall Road and Embarcadero del Norte, after officials concluded it would help ease the high volume of pedestrian, bicycle and motor vehicle traffic in the area. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 19, 2017 | 10:15 p.m.

A new traffic signal will be installed over the summer at a busy Isla Vista intersection that’s seen its share of pedestrian, bicycle, skateboard and vehicle congestion.

Santa Barbara County public works crews will install the traffic light at the intersection of Embarcadero del Norte and Pardall Road, and expect construction to take four to six weeks.

According to public works director Scott McGolpin, the project will cost about $300,000, a price tag that will be split between the county’s Community Development Block Grant Program and UC Santa Barbara.

County officials made the signal decision based on the high volume of pedestrian crossings and bicycles and skateboards zooming alongside car and truck traffic at the intersection, one corner of which is anchored by the landmark Freebirds burrito joint.

“This is probably the busiest area in Isla Vista because it’s in the commercial district,” McGolpin said. “The traffic signal will help the intersection operate in a more consistent way.”

The signal will replace two stop signs for northbound and southbound traffic on Embarcadero del Norte. The presence of the stop signs gives the right of way at all times to eastbound and westbound traffic on Pardall Road, which is a primary access point to the UCSB campus one block to the east.

“There are long delays while waiting for a break in the bikes just to get across the intersection,” McGolpin said.

Once the signal is operational, it will undergo a red-light phase of 15-20 seconds on Pardall Road.

Installing the new light will require sidewalk construction, and officials say crews will work to minimize impacts on those traveling through the area.

The signal is an effort to avoid pedestrian, bike and traffic collisions, McGolpin said.

“There are opportunities with conflicts,” he said. “We want to try to address this issue before there’s a major incident.”

The original proposal called for installing two signals — one at the Pardall Road-Embarcadero del Norte intersection and another at the Pardall Road-Embarcadero del Mar intersection one block to the west.

McGolpin said officials decided to go with the Embarcadero del Norte signal because it will cause breaks in traffic flow.

Pegeen Soutar, board chairwoman of the Isla Vista Recreation & Park District and a UCSB graduate, said safety is the top concern.

The 35-year I.V. resident said the intersection is tough for cars and delivery trucks to cross.

Soutar said she has noticed that peak commuter bike flow is during the morning and late afternoon when students are traveling to and from campus.

“It is the main thoroughfare for bicycles,” she said. “It’s a challenging intersection at a certain time of day and a difficult intersection. I hope people are paying attention and careful.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 