Traffic Signal Work on Rte. 1 Means Weekend Lane Switch

A project to replace a traffic signal and light pole at the intersection of State Route 1 (H) Street and Barton Avenue in Lompoc will result in the following temporary traffic 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Motorists headed southbound on State Route 1 (H Street) will encounter full lane closures resulting in a traffic switch onto the No. 1 (left) northbound lane of (H) Street.

The No. 2 (right) lane of northbound (H) Street will remain open at all times during this roadwork.

Electronic message boards will be activated to inform the public about this roadwork. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed five minutes.

This project will be performed by the Santa Barbara and Lompoc Maintenance and Electrical team.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs, 549-3318, or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.



— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.



