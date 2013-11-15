Traffic Stop in Santa Maria Leads to Two Drug Arrests

Santa Maria police arrested two people on drug charges late Thursday night following a traffic stop.

Sgt. Eligio Lara said officers in an unmarked vehicle working as a two-man unit focused on violent crimes pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation about 11:30 p.m.

During the stop, a vehicle search revealed 17 ounces of methamphetamines, ecstasy pills and a small amount of marijuana, according to Lara.

He said the street value of the drugs was estimated to be more than $48,000.

Jorge Armando Herrera, 28, of Santa Maria, the driver, was arrested on charges of possession for sale and transportation of methamphetamines and ecstasy.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail of $80,000 and a hold for a parole violation.

Selene Chavez, 28, of Tanglewood was arrested on two felony warrants and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

