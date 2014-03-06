Traffic Stop in Santa Barbara Leads to 4 Arrests on Drug Charges

Four people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday after the California Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop involving a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

The owner of the vehicle, Jesse Ybarra, 51, has been the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation conducted by the Lompoc Police Department’s Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team, said Sgt. Chuck Strange.

Ybarra and Catherine Ball, 27, who was driving at the time, were the only two suspects in Ybarra’s vehicle when they were pulled over at about 4 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 near the La Cumbre Road exit, Strange said.





“A search of the vehicle and occupants resulted in the seizure of narcotics, cell phones, cash and other related drug paraphernalia,” Strange said.

Ybarra and Ball were arrested on felony narcotics charges, and Ball also faces charges of driving under the influence, Strange said.

The CHP officers took both into custody and transported them to the Santa Barbara County Jail.

The other two suspects — Anthony Ybarra Sr., 49, and Anthony Ybarra Jr., 34 — were arrested after a search warrant was obtained for Ybarra’s home in Lompoc.

That search turned up more narcotics and related paraphernalia, Strange said.

They were booked on felony narcotics charges, and Anthony Ybarra Jr. also was charged with violating probation.

Overall, approximately $2,400 worth of methamphetamine, $600 of heroin, and $800 of marijuana were seized, Strange said.

Also seized in the search were digital scales, prescription drugs, cell phones, and other drug paraphernalia, Strange said.

— Noozhawk intern Megan Monroe can be reached at [email protected].