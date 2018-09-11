Trail Blazers Adult Ministry Talk to Examine Human Trafficking

The Trail Blazers Adult Ministry will sponsor an introduction to the global problem of human trafficking, which affects some 20 million people, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at Community Covenant Church, 5070 Cathedral Oaks Road, Goleta.

Those attending the free event will learn a working definition of human trafficking, as well as the different forms it takes globally, nationally and even locally.

Speakers will explore the responsibility of people of faith to take on the issue, including factors that contribute to its proliferation. There will be information about local and global opportunities to get involved in the fight against human trafficking.

Event speakers are Christy Mark, a local advocate for actions to eliminate human trafficking, and Det. Josh Cockrell of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

For more details, contact Gene Michaels, coordinator, 805-666-2270 or [email protected]

— Gene Michaels for Trail Blazers Adult Ministry.