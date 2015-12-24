Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:11 pm | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 
Trailmaster John McKinney Reveals Best Classic, Contemporary Santa Barbara Walks in New Book

By Cheri Rae for The Trailmaster | December 24, 2015 | 12:30 p.m.

WALK Santa Barbara, by John McKinney and Cheri Rae.

In an effort to connect proud residents and the millions of visitors who come to Santa Barbara each year with the stunningly beautiful city, John McKinney, The Trailmaster, and co-author, Cheri Rae, have announced publication of their new book, WALK Santa Barbara: Best Walks In and Around the City.

“Santa Barbara is my hometown, and I’m delighted to share my favorite walks,” explains McKinney, one of the nation’s leading hiking experts. “WALK Santa Barbara is a collection of time-tested classic walks long enjoyed by my family, friends and fellow Santa Barbarans, plus newer adventures that just have to go on your must-walk list.”

From Mission Santa Barbara to the Riviera to the Funk Zone, Santa Barbara authors and experts McKinney and Rae share their favorite, custom-designed walks.

Get a lively look at the city’s signature Spanish Revival style and must-see attractions from the Courthouse to Stearns Wharf.

Enjoy walks to shops, galleries, tasting rooms, plus walks for foodies, families, and yes, health and fitness. Discover Santa Barbara's hidden paseos, the Riviera’s secret stairways and gardens, and “The Best Last Place” (Santa Barbara Cemetery).

Enjoy a romantic stroll or experience Santa Barbara in just one hour (really!) on the fun and fast-paced Trailmaster tour.

WALK Santa Barbara comes complete with colorful stories, maps and transit information.

“Walking isn’t the only way to see Santa Barbara; it’s simply the best way,” observes McKinney, a veteran guide who has led visitors from all over the world on walks and hikes around Santa Barbara.  

WALK Santa Barbara (paperback, $9.95), COAST WALKS Santa Barbara, HIKE Santa Barbara and all Trailmaster pocket guides are available from Amazon, select retailers and TheTrailmaster.com.

John McKinney is the author of 30 books and hundreds of articles about hiking. A passionate advocate for hiking and our need to reconnect with nature, he shares his expertise on radio, TV, online and as a speaker.

Santa Barbara expert and award-winning columnist Cheri Rae is the author of Pearl Chase, First Lady of Santa Barbara.

Cheri Rae represents The Trailmaster.

