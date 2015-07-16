Celebrate with Your Dog at Trails ‘n’ Tails at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

Advice

You love to treat your dog, but now your dog can treat you to free admission to the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden for Trails ‘n’ Tails from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

Leashed dogs are always welcome at the garden, but in honor of National Dog Day the garden throws a big party to celebrate our canine friends. Each leashed dog gets one person in for free! Dog-centric activities will include:

» “Who’s That Doggie in the Garden?” photo contest

» Dog vendors with giveaways and offers

» Dog caricature drawings

» Doggie prize raffle

» Canine Good Citizen demo by K Nine Solutions

» Doggie docent tours and hikes

In its sixth year, Trails ‘n’ Tails keeps the community favorites and brings in new dog activities.

Can your dog pass the AKC Good Citizen certification? Eric Smith, founder and head trainer of K-Nine Solutions, is one of the few AKC certified evaluators in the area. He and his staff will be offering a morning and an afternoon demonstration of the program along with answering your questions about the many levels of dog training available.

“Santa Barbara is such a great place for dogs!” said Justin Davanzo, president and trainer of K-Nine Solutions. “The goal of our training is that it is fun for the dog and pleasant for everyone else as well. Good manners can completely transform the experience.”

In case you came last year and got hungry before you had a chance to do everything you wanted, there is good news this year. Dave’s Dogs will be at the garden serving gourmet hot dogs. You will have to see for yourself whether Dave brings the Western, the Mac & Cheese, the Hawaiian or one of his other specialties, but you won’t go hungry!

Trails ‘n’ Tails favorite dog activities return, with a caricature artist to sketch your dog and a photographer to capture you and/or your dog with the iconic garden background. Fun things to do with your dog and family include joining a docent for a dog friendly hike through the garden’s less traveled trails and find out the name of that bright red plant you always see when hiking.

“We love dogs here at the garden,” said Executive Director Steve Windhager, Ph.D. “The garden is a living museum of California native plants, and there are not many other museums that are going to let your dog join you and sniff the exhibits.”

If you and your dog are more shopping minded, vendors of everything from specialty dog food to cute canine accessories will be ready to fill your shopping baskets. Nonprofit organizations and dog professionals will offer advice, information and discounts at their booths under the canopy.

Parking is limited at the garden, so please consider options such as carpooling, being dropped off, or sharing a cab from a nearby parking lot. Plan to come early to avoid the heat and parking lot traffic.

Raffle drawing prizes to be awarded include gift certificates for dog grooming and pet medical care, a dog toy gift basket and doggie clothing. Drawing tickets are $5 each or three for $10 and winners need not be present to win. All proceeds support the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, a privately funded nonprofit that protects California native plant through beauty, knowledge and action.

Trails ‘n’ Tails is generously sponsored by VCA Care Specialty and Emergency Animal Hospital, K Nine Solutions, Advanced Veterinary Specialists, Santa Barbara Humane Society, Peaceful Pets Aquamation Inc., Dioji, The Pets Pal-Pet Sitting & Dog Walking, KEYT, and Equine and Canine News.

Vendor and schedule updates will be available on the garden’s Facebook page and website by clicking here. Attendance is limited by our conditional use permit to 205 people at a time. All dogs must be on-leash to enter the garden.

— Rebecca Mordini is the communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.