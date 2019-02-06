South Coast Railroad Museum Seeks Volunteers to Get on Board as Guides for Rail Travelers

The South Coast Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer Trails & Rails guides for the 2019 season. Trails & Rails guides based in the greater Santa Barbara area provide educational programming aboard Amtrak trains between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo, March through September.

An informal information session and orientation for potential new guides will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb 11, at the South Coast Railroad Museum, 300 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta. More information is at the museum website www.goletadepot.org.

New Trails and Rails volunteers attend a day-long classroom training at the start of their first season, then continue their education by observing and assisting seasoned guides in peer-to-peer learning on the train.

Volunteer guides bring along props and maps to help explain the passing regional historic and natural resources to rail passengers. Written materials, historical articles and related websites round out each guide’s training and continuing education.

Once their training is complete, guides volunteer an average of two days per month on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays, from about 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Trails & Rails is a partnership between Amtrak and the National Park Service (NPS) that educates travelers on the heritage and natural resources of a specific region while traveling by rail.

The program started in New Orleans in 2000, when NPS rangers created on-board programs for Amtrak's City of New Orleans. That single program grew into a system-wide partnership.

With training provided through the South Coast Railroad Museum, guides learn about conducting programs using the train's PA system, greeting passengers in the lounge car and wandering through the train.

Each volunteer must also meet Amtrak's requirements for physical fitness. To learn more about Trails and Rails or the upcoming season, contact Becky Reid, Trails and Rails coordinator, at [email protected]

The South Coast Railroad Museum in Goleta focuses on the history, technology and adventure of railroading, with emphasis on the railroad’s contributions to local history, on the Southern Pacific Railroad, and on the historical role of the railroad depot in rural community life across America.

The South Coast Railroad Museum coordinates the local Trails and Rails program in collaboration with the Juan Bautista De Anza National Historic Trail, Amtrak and the National Park Service.

— Becky Reid for South Coast Railroad Museum.