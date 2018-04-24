Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:50 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Train Strikes, Kills 15-Year-Old Boy Near Old Town Goleta

Victim Edwin Garcia was declared dead at the scene; teen was a Dos Pueblos High student

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 8:30 a.m. | June 21, 2013 | 7:29 p.m.

Emergency personnel responded Friday night to a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a train in Goleta, according to radio traffic from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident was reported as a train vs. a child at about 7:15 p.m. on the railroad tracks near the Fairview Avenue overpass off Highway 101, but subsequent radio traffic indicated it was farther east, closer to Depot Road and adjacent to the Old Town area.

The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department.

“He is a 15-year-old from Goleta whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile and due to the ongoing investigation,” Hoover said.

However, a family friend told Noozhawk the victim was Edwin Garcia, who had just completed his freshman year at Dos Pueblos High School.

Witnesses told reporters at the scene that the teen was among a group of youths who had gathered on the tracks shortly before the freight train came through the area.

Train traffic was shut down while the incident was under investigation and Garcia’s body was removed.

Click here for a related article.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 