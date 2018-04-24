Train Strikes, Kills 15-Year-Old Boy Near Old Town Goleta

Victim Edwin Garcia was declared dead at the scene; teen was a Dos Pueblos High student

Emergency personnel responded Friday night to a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a train in Goleta, according to radio traffic from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident was reported as a train vs. a child at about 7:15 p.m. on the railroad tracks near the Fairview Avenue overpass off Highway 101, but subsequent radio traffic indicated it was farther east, closer to Depot Road and adjacent to the Old Town area.

The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department.

“He is a 15-year-old from Goleta whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile and due to the ongoing investigation,” Hoover said.

However, a family friend told Noozhawk the victim was Edwin Garcia, who had just completed his freshman year at Dos Pueblos High School.

Witnesses told reporters at the scene that the teen was among a group of youths who had gathered on the tracks shortly before the freight train came through the area.

Train traffic was shut down while the incident was under investigation and Garcia’s body was removed.

