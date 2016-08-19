Train Traffic Near Summerland Stalled After Vehicle Crashes Off Highway 101

A car crashed down an embankment off Highway 101 south of Summerland Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At around 5 p.m., the vehicle reportedly hit a guardrail, went off the road near Padaro Lane and stopped a few feet away from the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

Authorities requested a flatbed tow truck to the scene to remove the vehicle from a ravine, and trains were stopped for a few minutes in the meantime, according to CHP incident information.

Minor injuries were reported, according to teh CHP.

Traffic was already at a crawl for the afternoon commute and Sigalert showed speeds under 10 miles an hour on the freeway in the Summerland and Toro Canyon area as of 5:50 p.m.

No further details were available.

