Trainers at Conditioning Specialists Raising Money, Awareness During ‘Movember’

Santa Barbara personal trainers from studio Conditioning Specialists have banded together to raise money and awareness for prostate and testicular cancer.

Through the "Movember" movement, the male trainers of Conditioning Specialists are working with over 1 million others to inform the masses about prostate cancer by growing a mustache.

The Movember charity has grown from 30 participants in 2003 to over 1 million people this year dedicated to proudly growing a mustache over the 30 days of November.

The goal of Movember is to raise awareness and to encourage men all across the globe to get checked early for prostate and testicular cancer. According to the Movember website, one in two men will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime but are less likely than women to visit a doctor.

Those participating in this charity pledge to start Nov. 1 clean shaven and grow a mustache throughout the month, stirring up conversations and questions about the cause.

Last year the trainers of Conditioning Specialists raised more than $600 for the cause, contributing to the $147 million raised all around the world. Their hope for this year is to surpass the amount they raised last year and inform more people about the cause. Click here for more information on Movember and how you can contribute.

— Darcy Curry represents Conditioning Specialists.