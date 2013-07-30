Trampolines Unlimited Opening Flagship ‘Jump Club’ in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara-based Trampolines Unlimited Inc. has manufactured a wide variety of custom trampolines, vaulting boards and foam pits for gymnastics clubs, private homes and the entertainment industry since 1975. In 2008, the company started to design and fabricate custom trampoline parks. An innovator in the trampoline park industry, TUI has built 14 parks across the United States for clients, and recently decided to open Cloud 10 Jump Club in Santa Barbara as its flagship park and corporate headquarters.

Dan Moll of Hayes Commercial Group worked hard with TUI to find the right space. In addition to location, size and ceiling height were obviously crucial factors in finding a suitable building.

Having 18-foot ceilings, the 18,800-square-foot space at 187 S. Turnpike Road, formerly occupied by Craft Essentials in the Turnpike Shopping Center, fit the requirement. Even with ceilings that high, TUI will excavate the floors and build all the trampolines at ground level.

TUI has prioritized safety throughout its history, which is reflected in the design, materials and staff training at its existing trampoline parks. During the past several years, TUI worked with the American Society of Testing and Materials to set new standards for trampoline courts, which were recently passed.

“We are now ready to bring all we have learned and created to Santa Barbara and keep everyone on ‘Cloud 10,'" said Suzanne Wolfe Jewell, vice president of operations and safety.

The health benefits of trampolines include increased leg and core strength, optical tracking, peripheral vision and fear management, as well as calorie burning and weight loss.

“The inherent fun of trampoline disguises the amount of energy being expended,” Jewell said. “Trampoline training adds a youthful, fun factor, making it a great workout for all ages."

Cloud 10 will have a “Cloud Kid” area — a space just for kids with custom trampolines designed just for their size and abilities and a huge indoor play structure. The club will feature an open jump court, dodgeball and basketball courts, and a 40-foot trampoline half-pipe with a foam pit. It will also have a large spring floor used for tumbling classes, camps, clinics and volleyball on Friday and Saturday nights.

The club will be available for parties and corporate events. Cloud 10 will sell hourly jump bracelets, and “Frequent Flyer” memberships will be available for extra benefits, discounts and invitations to special events.

Click here for more information about the company, and click here to connect with Cloud 10 Jump Club’s Facebook page.

Cloud 10 is scheduled to open by the end of 2013.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.