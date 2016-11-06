Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:36 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 
Transfers Show Impact for UCSB Women in Exhibition Rout

Je Zhe Newton of UCSB drives to the hoop against Cal State L.A. Click to view larger
Je Zhe Newton of UCSB drives to the hoop against Cal State L.A. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Michael Jorgenson, UCSB Sports Information | November 6, 2016 | 8:26 p.m.

UCSB came out on fire with a 29-point first quarter on its way to defeating Cal State Los Angeles 90-53, in an exhibition game on Sunday at the Thunderdome.

Four Gauchos notched double-digit scoring on the night, led by Sarah Porter with 19 points on 5-11 shooting from 3-point range in her Gaucho debut.

It didn't take very long for UCSB to take control against the Golden Eagles, jumping out to a 7-0 lead out of the gates. The Gauchos would capitalize on their size advantage in the paint as they fed 6-4 forward Drew Edelman early and often. Edelman, a redshirt junior who transferred to UCSB from USC after last season, finished with the game's only double-double, tallying 10 points on 4-6 shooting to go along with a game-high 10 boards.

The Golden Eagles could not find any answers defensively early on, allowing the Gauchos to shoot a sizzling 68.8 percent from the field in the opening period while picking up 10 assists on 11 field goals. After knocking down a pair of three-pointers, Coco Miller converted on a three-point play midway through the first to give her team a commanding 22-9 lead. Miller scored 14 points on 5-10 shooting overall and 3-8 on threes.

With eight seconds left in the quarter, Porter knocked down her first three of the night, sending UCSB into the break with a 29-11 lead.

Porter would not let up in the second, knocking down two more threes late in the period to send the Gauchos into the half up 46-25.

Makala Roper fires up a 3-point shot while being pressured by Rikke Fabricius of Cal State L.A. Click to view larger
Makala Roper fires up a 3-point shot while being pressured by Rikke Fabricius of Cal State L.A. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

The second half saw more of the same from UCSB. The Gauchos' high-pressure defense forced 16 turnovers on the night, including nine steals, as the Golden Eagles could only manage 12 points in a slow moving third quarter. Santa Barbara would take a 67-37 lead into the fourth.

Point guards Onome Jemerigbe and Drea Toler were in complete control of the offense the entire night, finding open shooters and setting up easy lay-ups on their way to game-leading marks of six and seven assists, respectively. Toler, another transfer making her Gaucho debut, finished with 13 points on an impressive 4-5 shooting from the field.

Chaya Durr finished with a game-high three steals to go along with nine points and six rebounds. Taylor Farris chipped in with five points and tied Edelman with a game-high 10 rebounds.

UCSB will be back in action this Friday when it travels to face Iowa State for its regular season opener.

