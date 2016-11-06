Transfers Show Impact for UCSB Women in Exhibition Rout

College Basketball

UCSB came out on fire with a 29-point first quarter on its way to defeating Cal State Los Angeles 90-53, in an exhibition game on Sunday at the Thunderdome.

Four Gauchos notched double-digit scoring on the night, led by Sarah Porter with 19 points on 5-11 shooting from 3-point range in her Gaucho debut.

It didn't take very long for UCSB to take control against the Golden Eagles, jumping out to a 7-0 lead out of the gates. The Gauchos would capitalize on their size advantage in the paint as they fed 6-4 forward Drew Edelman early and often. Edelman, a redshirt junior who transferred to UCSB from USC after last season, finished with the game's only double-double, tallying 10 points on 4-6 shooting to go along with a game-high 10 boards.

The Golden Eagles could not find any answers defensively early on, allowing the Gauchos to shoot a sizzling 68.8 percent from the field in the opening period while picking up 10 assists on 11 field goals. After knocking down a pair of three-pointers, Coco Miller converted on a three-point play midway through the first to give her team a commanding 22-9 lead. Miller scored 14 points on 5-10 shooting overall and 3-8 on threes.

With eight seconds left in the quarter, Porter knocked down her first three of the night, sending UCSB into the break with a 29-11 lead.

Porter would not let up in the second, knocking down two more threes late in the period to send the Gauchos into the half up 46-25.

The second half saw more of the same from UCSB. The Gauchos' high-pressure defense forced 16 turnovers on the night, including nine steals, as the Golden Eagles could only manage 12 points in a slow moving third quarter. Santa Barbara would take a 67-37 lead into the fourth.

Point guards Onome Jemerigbe and Drea Toler were in complete control of the offense the entire night, finding open shooters and setting up easy lay-ups on their way to game-leading marks of six and seven assists, respectively. Toler, another transfer making her Gaucho debut, finished with 13 points on an impressive 4-5 shooting from the field.

Chaya Durr finished with a game-high three steals to go along with nine points and six rebounds. Taylor Farris chipped in with five points and tied Edelman with a game-high 10 rebounds.

UCSB will be back in action this Friday when it travels to face Iowa State for its regular season opener.